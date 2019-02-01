What kind of Wedding Hairstyles for Women

The most outrageous of all wedding hairstyles would probably be going bald! Several men who are balding or have unruly hair prefer to shave their head completely for their wedding. Then you don’t have to worry about how your hair looks. And if the shape of your head is good, you just might carry it off elegantly as there are several bald men who look great.

If you are not that adventurous but still would like something totally different that would surprise rather than shock, you could go in for an Afro cut or a Mohawk. Or you could grow your hair long and put it in a tight ponytail tied at the back of your neck. You could even leave half your hair loose and looped around your ears, and tie the other half into a ponytail. That is sure to make heads turn!

If it is going to be a very formal wedding and you would rather confirm, it would be best to stick to a short haircut that is cut neatly at the back and near the ears. You could add a few bangs using a little hair product to make your haircut look less severe. To walk the middle path, be neither too casual nor too formal by settling for a buzz cut that is generally very short but with longer strands on top. It will give you a classic look. As will a slightly tousled look that gives you the right air of nonchalance.

For women, there are hundreds, if not thousands of wedding hairstyles to choose from. It may be difficult for a bride to contemplate going bald for her wedding! But if you are the sort that lives life on the edge, you might find it adds the right touch of adventure to the most important day of your life!

Most women prefer updos for their wedding and rarely leave their hair down. All wedding hairstyles with wedding hair clip usually complement the bride and her wedding dress when accessorized properly with the right ornaments. Updos are primarily wrapped curls on the top of the head with a few tendrils snaking down loosely. Some updos look great when accompanied by bangs in front and with loose tendrils framing the face. Interspersing the curls with floral arrangements looks really great when matched well with the rest of the bridal dress and jewelry.

Although most brides prefer pure white for their wedding, you could try small white flowers with tiny red ribbons placed in your curls on the top of your head. You could also have on a necklace and earrings made of white and red stones. And your veil with a red thin streamer down either side. This coupled with red lipstick will make you refreshingly different and very attractive.

Some floral ornaments can be arranged just under the curls with the veil flowing down under the ornament, or you could opt for a simple tiara, which would enhance your hairstyle. If you have short hair, try a layered cut to give your hair a soft and wavy look. Add some frosted hair colouring to make your hair look great.