The Maine Group Set to Hold ‘Transgender Rights in the Workplace’ Session

The Maine Group, a leading London based recruitment consultancy, is renowned throughout the recruitment industry not only for the great work that they carry out, placing the most suitable candidates in the most rewarding roles, but also for the great information that they share. The Maine Group always ensure that they are providing their clients and clients with the information needed in order to be as successful as possible.

The company has recently announced that they are holding a ‘Transgender Rights in the Workplace’ session which will take place on the 29th January at Royds Withy King’s London Office, 69 Carter Lane, EC4V 5EQ.

The session is intended to be a fully interactive session where people can share their own experiences with fellow HR professionals in a safe and confidential environment, and in turn learn from one another whilst increasing their knowledge surrounding the topic.

More details regarding this event are available here: https://www.themainegroup.co.uk/knowledge-hub/16-01-2019/our-next-forum-diversity-transgender-rights-in-the-workplace

A spokesperson and representative from The Maine Group was incredibly eager to comment saying, “Although it is possibly too late to secure places on this session, we advise everyone to stay tuned and keep-up-to-date with our blog, as we will be running many more great sessions, covering a range of topics, in the near future.”

About The Maine Group

The Maine Group is a recruitment consultancy based in London with over 30 years’ experience, offering a full suite of recruitment solutions in office recruitment in London, secretarial recruitment, charity recruitment and much more. Setting the bar for the rest of the industry The Maine group are renowned for the work that they do, and will most definitely be able to help you too, whether you are a business or an individual. For full details regarding the company, do not hesitate to visit their website today, we are sure that you will not be disappointed.

PR Contact

Company name: Maine-Tucker Recruitment Ltd

Tel: 020 7734 7341

Website: http://www.themainegroup.co.uk/

Contact person: Kate Stannard

Email: Kate.Stannard@themainegroup.co.uk

Address: Maine-Tucker Recruitment Ltd

Greener House

66-68 Haymarket

St James’s

London