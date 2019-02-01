The Maine Group Discuss The Future of CVs

The Maine Group, a leading London-based recruitment consultancy, are renowned throughout the recruitment industry for their sheer passion for recruitment, and their great commitment to constantly share industry leading advice and guidance on their website – Recently discussing what they think is in store for the future of CVs on their website blog.

With more people applying to roles than ever before it is important for people to ensure that their CVs stand out from the rest, that they are not only unique and bespoke but also that they are presented in unique format, such as a short video.

In the post The Maine Group states that video CVs are quickly going to be become very popular, and shared tips for all considering making their very own video CVS, telling them to ensure that their video CVS are under 45 seconds long and that they answer three pertinent questions.

The full article from the company is available here: https://www.themainegroup.co.uk/knowledge-hub/15-01-2019/the-future-of-cvs-and-recruitment

A spokesperson and representative from The Maine Group was incredibly eager to comment saying, “Here at The Maine Group we are able to offer a weather of advice to people looking to create the most rewarding CVs, and are only a phone call away should anyone require our expert assistance.”

About The Maine Group

The Maine Group is a recruitment consultancy based in London with over 30 years’ experience, offering a full suite of recruitment solutions in PA recruitment in London, secretarial recruitment, charity recruitment and much more. Setting the bar for the rest of the industry The Maine group are renowned for the work that they do, and will most definitely be able to help you too, whether you are a business or an individual. For full details regarding the company, do not hesitate to visit their website today, we are sure that you will not be disappointed.

