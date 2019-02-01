New Year Look – Transform Your Interior With New Blinds And Curtains

Dubai Blinds & Curtains

When making New Year resolutions most people think of health, wealth and happiness. While all these resolutions are good, it is also a good time to think of one’s home. Transform the home with new blinds and curtains from Dubai Blinds & Curtains.

Window blinds and curtains when chosen correctly will enhance the interior and add an element of style to the home. Window treatment is a part of interior décor but there are so many design choices. It is good to find a design that won’t go out of style easily. A unique pattern with a modern edge will give the room a classic but stylish appearance.

Dubai Curtains is the only window treatment company that will bring their samples to the home. They have an experienced team of tailors and fitters who will guarantee the highest level of service.

They have a unique selling point, and that is they can install the order within 48 hours of first receiving it. They are the only blind provider in Dubai who provides installation within 48 hours. They not only focus on manufacturing the products but offer their services from start to finish. They provide outstanding communication and after-sales services.

“We take on every client as an individual and will completely focus on them as a new project. We understand that everyone is different so we offer bespoke solutions to fit every client’s specific requirements”, says Sam the Founder of Dubai Blinds & Curtains.

They also guarantee that if there is a problem at any point of the project, which is rare, they will deal with it immediately. Clients are encouraged to contact Dubai Blinds & Curtains on any issues and the company will ensure that they have fixed it to the satisfaction of their clients within 24 hours.

