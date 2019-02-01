Makeup For VIPs is Launching its Own Cosmetics Line in Early 2019

Dubai, United Arab Emirates : Makeup for VIPs will be introducing a new cosmetic line named “Passion By Her” for a cosmetic range comprising Palettes, lashes, foundation and more. They also announced about a launch of their very own Fragrance along with the cosmetic products. Abeer the makeup artist is planning to launch these in-house cosmetics in early 2019.

Abeer the senior makeup artist from Makeup for VIPs is serving in the makeup industry for past 15 years in Dubai and throughout UAE. Abeer says, “She is very happy to launch the very own cosmetic range ‘Passion by Her’ along with the very own fragrance”. The product range they are launching are listed below –

1. Eyeshadow Palettes

2. Lashes

3. Face Foundations

4. 3D Highlighter Palettes

5. Lipsticks, Lip Contours, Lip Strobes, Liquid Mattes Lipsticks

6. All Types of Makeup Brushes and Cosmetics Tools

7. Their own “Passion By Her” Fragrance

The above product range offered by the Makeup for VIPs is tried and tested by many people. This product range is liked by so many celebrities as it is best suited for any occasion. In addition, Makeup for VIPs experienced artist ‘Abeer’ give makeup services to both an individual and the groups. Aside from giving makeup application services, they provide individual lessons and guidance for people and groups across UAE.

They have been working as celebrity makeup artists and their freelancing services helped them to grow their reach to people who seek makeup services at an affordable price in UAE. Also, they serve to people who want to learn the makeup art in order to grow on their own as a makeup artist. They offer their services at their center and also travel to customers’ place.

To know more about their makeup services for different occasions and makeup tutorials, visit the website at – makeupforvips.com or call on +971503570555, for any queries you can drop an e-mail to info@makeupforvips.com.

About the Company:

Abeer is a renowned international makeup artist whose works can be seen from all over the world. From Celebrities, Royal Families, TV shows, Makeup Lessons, Bridals, Weddings & Film makeup application, Abeer does it all. With over 15 years of experience in the field of style and makeup application, Abeer is a true professional in every sense of the word. Her talent took her to lucrative career opportunities to where she fine-tuned and developed her skills even more gaining the trust and attention of Giorgio Armani as their regional makeup artist head and as a MAC makeup artist trainer where she stayed there for a number of years.

For every occasion and look without a doubt Makeup for VIPs is the place to come for all your stylish needs. Abeer can be reached and booked through her Instagram (instagram.com/makeupforvips), website (www.makeupforvips.com) or simply direct at +971503570555. Don’t hesitate to WhatsApp as well, Abeer would love to answer all your enquiries.

Don’t take our word for it? Go ahead, make a Booking. You don’t know what you’re missing till Abeer shows you how beautiful you really are.