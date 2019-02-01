Embrace Learning Offering Amazing Partnership Opportunities

Embrace Learning, the UK’s number 1 provider of high quality and nationally accredited online learning courses are now offering amazing partnership opportunities, providing people with the platform they need to start their very own e-Learning business.

It’s affordable and it’s hassle-free!

The market for e-Learning is growing at an incredibly fast pace, with a rising number of people looking for flexible, scalable and cost-effective learning solutions.

Becoming an Embrace learning partner is easy. All applicants need to get started is a business plan that supports e-learning, a live website and marketing know-how. Embrace Learning works closely with partners to ensure they have everything they need to run a successful e-learning business.

More details about the Embrace Learning Partnership Programme are available here.

Michael Burke, the Director of Embrace Learning stated that “Anyone interested in finding out more about this great business opportunity should call our team today. We are incredibly excited at the prospect of supporting new partners to expand the uptake of valuable and often life-changing learning opportunities”.

About Embrace Learning

Embrace Learning is the UK’s leading provider of high quality and nationally accredited e-learning courses for individuals, organisations and communities, offering a range of affordable online learning courses, with a variety of package options available. Some of the company’s most popular courses include health and social courses, disability awareness courses and mandatory training courses. For more information Contact embrace Learning today.

