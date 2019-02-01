Embrace Learning Offer FREE Care Certificate e-Learning Course to All Paying Customers

Embrace Learning, the UK’s favourite e-Learning provider, is renowned throughout the industry not only for their high quality and trusted online learning courses, but also for ensuring that their courses are affordable and accessible. Most course titles are available for £20, with options for considerable savings when buying courses in bulk. This is why it did not come as a surprise to many when the company recently introduced the FREE Care Certificate e-Learning Course for all customers taking up new monthly package deals.

The Care Certificate Course is a recognized set of standards that health and social care workers must adhere to. Learners gain the introductory skills, knowledge and behaviors needed to practice health and social care work to a safe and high standard when providing care and support. The course is perfect for both those looking to start working within the care industry and for carers looking to refresh or improve their knowledge of the sector.

Anyone purchasing a pay monthly online learning package from Embrace Learning now receives FREE unlimited use of The Care Certificate e-learning course, providing them with completely unlimited use for 12 months.

More details about the Care Certificate Course special offer are available here: https://www.embrace-learning.com/care-certificate-course-free/

A representative from Embrace Learning was commented, “If anyone has any questions about this offer or any of our other courses/services, they should call our support team. Here at Embrace Learning we are incredibly passionate about e-Learning and do everything in our power to ensure all our learners benefit from high quality and relevant e-learning.”

About Embrace Learning

Embrace Learning is the UK’s leading provider of high quality and nationally accredited e-learning courses for individuals, organisations and communities, offering a great range of affordable online learning courses, with options suitable for all requirements. The company are able to assist with all aspects of eLearning, for both beginners and enthusiasts, and even boast white label online courses that are perfect for people looking to start their very own e-learning businesses. Anyone requiring further details in regards to the company, or simply interested in browsing their mammoth collection of online courses, should visit the Embrace Learning website today, we are sure that they will not be disappointed.

PR Contact

Company name: Embrace Learning

Website: https://www.embrace-learning.com/

Contact person: Mr Michael Burke

Contact number: 0161 928 9987

Email: mike@embrace-learning.co.uk

Address: 14 Orchard Road

Altrincham

Cheshire

WA15 8EY

United Kingdom