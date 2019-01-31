Stanhope Seta Introduce SetaCheck Biodiesel

Stanhope Seta, a leading manufacturer of laboratory instruments for quality control, analysis and calibration, has recently released the SetaCheck Biodiesel, a handheld instrument that has been invented to provide quick, accurate and repeatable onsite measurements of biodiesel content in diesel fuel blends.

This SetaCheck has been designed to ensure that everyone can test biodiesel content easily, without having to undergo lengthy training beforehand. The SetaCheck Biodiesel is very simple to work, requiring no technical skills or specific laboratory conditions, whilst boasting many great features including but not limited to the following:

• 0.1% to 40% measurement range

• Internal rechargeable battery

• No dilution required, samples measured directly

• Correlates with EN 14078

• User calibration available via PC software

Full details regarding this instrument are available here: http://stanhope-seta.co.uk/5703/SetaCheck-Biodiesel

A spokesperson and representative from Mindex, one of Stanhope Seta's leading representatives, commented saying, "Here at Mindex we are leading representatives of Stanhope Seta among a range of other industry dominating laboratory instrument and machinery manufacturers, and are available for people to call should anyone have any questions regarding this press release or anything else associated with any of the manufacturers that we represent."

About Mindex

Mindex is a company specializing in the marketing of laboratory instruments such as those from Stanhope-Seta, in Africa and the Middle East.

