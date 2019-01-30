Stewart Connector Introduces Qwik RJ45™ Cat6/Cat5E Modular Plug

Stewart Connector, a Bel group company, (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) and world class manufacturer of high speed connectors used in Data Communication applications announces the release of the Qwik Cat6/Cat5E RJ45 Modular Plug, to complement Stewart’s extensive RJ45 Modular Plug offering.

Hong Kong, January 29, 2019 /PressReleasePing/ – Stewart Connector, a Bel group company, (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) and world class manufacturer of high speed connectors used in Data Communication applications announces the release of the Qwik Cat6/Cat5E RJ45 Modular Plug, to complement Stewart’s extensive RJ45 Modular Plug offering.

Stewart’s Qwik RJ45 Modular Plugs are designed to be terminated to industry standard Cat5E and Cat6 cables, while reducing assembly time and improving termination quality in the field. Unlike the standard RJ45, the Qwik RJ45 allows cable conductors to be inserted into the connector before being trimmed to length. Stewart Connector’s 2940263-02 termination tool trims the cable conductors to proper length while terminating the plug contacts. Qwik RJ45 Modular Plugs and strain reliefs boots can be purchased as a kit or separately in pre-packaged quantities of 50 or 100.

Applications for this connector include data, telecommunication, and industrial equipment connection. Qwik RJ45 terminations can be completed on location in the field or in the factory environment. The Qwik RJ45 offers the installer an efficient method to build custom length patch cords on demand.

As an authorized distributor for Bel, Heilind Asia provides Bel’s products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect, electromechanical, fastener/hardware and sensor products.

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories, insulation & identification, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 21 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.

About Bel:

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military and aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel’s product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection) and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Press Contact:

sarah luo

Heilind Asia Pacific

RM 1707-10,DELTA HOUSE,3 ON YIU ST

26119634

http://www.heilindasia.com/