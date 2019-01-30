Godrej Golf Links Lead Royal Lifestyle in Greater Noida

Godrej Golf Links is known to offer regal living to the residents as the ideal golf-themed township to be designed by Godrej Properties. At Godrej Golf Links, you can experience lavish living as it offers 9-hole golf course. It is known to be the luxurious lifestyle development with 2, 3 and 4BHK residences for modern living. Godrej Golf links plots and suites are well placed around the golf facing township to deliver ideal living to the home buyers. This project is going to have luxurious villas from 2300 sq. ft. to 5900 sq. ft and plots from 100 sq. yd. to 300 sq. yd.

The project is closely located to various major landmarks in Sector 27 Pari Chowk, Greater Noida. It is going to offer premium address where villas are well planned amidst 100 acres of lush Green Township. Each villa in Godrej Golf Links has been designed with ample fresh air and natural light to enjoy blissful life. Godrej Golf Links Villas is known to be the gated complex which has well-designed suites with kids play area, relaxing yoga deck, spa, swimming pool, and is covered by prominent view of lush green surroundings.

You may easily stroll across jogging tracks, workout at aerobics hall and meditate in yoga deck to please the residents of all ages. The township has been designed beautifully with world-class hospitals, great infrastructure, top restaurants, major arterial roads, and structured golf course in the proximity. You can enjoy your life in the most sought-after residences. There is nothing for wait for anything else. It is known to have privileged address and serene and tranquil view of lush greens. Godrej Golf Links is all set to have ideal retreat for the elites in this city. It is positioned across 100 acres of landscapes. Godrej Golf Links Greater Noida is known to have ideal housing solutions as lavish villas are designed well with lush green spaces.

Some of the major highlights of Goldrej Golf Links include –

• 0.84 Floor Area ratio

• 20 acres of Golf greens

• 100 acres township

• Holyfield gyms

• Metro project to be operational soon

• Tenvic Sports

• Golfing Nation

• Spree Hotel

Godrej Golf Links is the promising and whole-new residential township which is going to launch soon in Greater Noida from Godrej developers. Godrej golf links has been well planned to offer serene and exclusive views of golf greens. It is well connected to all the landmarks of this city. The project will offer premium villas at reasonable ranges.