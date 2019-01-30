Cinch Connectivity Solutions Announces Availability of the CIN::APSE® Stacking Connectors

Cinch Connectivity Solutions, a Bel group company, (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) and global leader in delivering reliable connectivity solutions, announces the commercial availability of its CIN::APSE® stacking connector series.

Hong Kong, January 29, 2019 /PressReleasePing/ – Cinch Connectivity Solutions, a Bel group company, (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) and global leader in delivering reliable connectivity solutions, announces the commercial availability of its CIN::APSE® stacking connector series.

CIN::APSE® solderless, high density, stacking interconnects are used for board to board, flex to board and component to board applications. CIN::APSE® stacking connectors are found in applications where a mezzanine style PCB layout is utilized to reduce space and weight. The CIN::APSE® 1.0 mm pitch accommodates high density circuits between boards. The CIN::APSE® mechanical contacts are durable for applications that require several cycles of disconnections for modifications or testing. The mechanical contacts also reduce the need for soldering and subsequent inspection. CIN::APSE® is one the most widely implemented solderless, high speed interconnects in the industry. With a flight proven history, CIN::APSE® stacking connectors are found on military, aerospace and satellite applications worldwide.

As an authorized distributor for Bel, Heilind Asia provides Bel’s products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect, electromechanical, fastener/hardware and sensor products.

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories, insulation & identification, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 21 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.

About Bel:

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military and aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel’s product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection) and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

