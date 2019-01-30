Bel Power Solutions is Awarded the SPDEI Trophy

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA and NASDAQ:BELFB) the leading global manufacturer of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, was awarded the SPDEI trophy at the annual Automobile Club de France, December 8, 2018 in Paris, France.

Hong Kong, January 29, 2019 /PressReleasePing/ – Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA and NASDAQ:BELFB) the leading global manufacturer of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, was awarded the SPDEI trophy at the annual Automobile Club de France, December 8, 2018 in Paris, France.

Component manufacturers were rated on 5 criteria: partnership with the distributor, innovation, price, quality and durability of product, resources allocated to support the distributor and protection of designs. Trophies were awarded to 25 manufacturers, in 9 categories, in which Bel Power Solutions was one of the winners in the Energy (power supply, inverter, batteries) category.

“ Bel is focused on its distribution network, and over the last several years has committed time and resources into developing this vital sales channel”, said Andy Jones-European Distribution Manager, Bel. “It gives us great pleasure to receive both the award and the recognition for our efforts from our partners, and we look forward to future success with all our distributors in France”.

As an authorized distributor for Bel, Heilind Asia provides Bel’s products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect, electromechanical, fastener/hardware and sensor products.

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories, insulation & identification, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 21 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.

About Bel:

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military and aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel’s product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection) and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

