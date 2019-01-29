The Principle of Nature’s Clean Air and Pure/ Ultra-Pure System of Water in Korea

In addition, as a technology-first company, KORED is distinguished from other conventional environmental companies in that we possess a range of technologies encompassing membrane manufacturing, engineering, management and maintenance, and other membrane applied fields to the interior air purification technologies.

With people and the environment in our mind, and the world as our main stage, KORED Co., Ltd. will continue our work to raise the world’s standard of environmental technology, and give you a cleaner future tomorrow.

AIR PURIFICATION FILTER

Clean air after the rain:

Applying the principle of the nature, we wash the air through the water to create the fresh air quality just like after the rain.

Principle:

• Conventional air purifying filters produce clean air by separating pollutants in the air, and this makes it difficult to keep the contaminated filters clean on a regular basis.

• Water is the best filter! As long as you keep the water flowing you can maintain the clean air.

• Not only it removes micro-dust, germs, fungi, viruses, NH4, Sox, Nox in the air, it maintains the humidity with the natural humidifying effect.

Applied Areas:

It can be applied for the interior atmosphere purification purposes to remove yellow dust, bad odor, microdots’, and other soluble substances by forming a cooperative industrial system including cleanrooms, factories, and sewage reclamation facilities. Air Purification Filters Korea

PURE / ULTRA-PURE SYSTEM:

PURE SYSTEM:

Applying the cutting-edge construction technology, we have simplified the manufacturing process, and applied an optimized package system, which is more economical and convenience in its maintenance, to a fuel-cell water processing system and etc.

1st Generation:

• Industrial water

• Multimedia filter

• A/C Filter

• Cation Exchanger

• Degasifier

• Anion exchanger

• Mixed bed polisher

• Demi water

2nd Generation:

• Industrial water

• Multimedia filter

• A/C filter

• R/O

• Mixed bed polisher

• Demi water

KOReD New Technology:

• Industrial water

• BMF

• R/O

• EDI

• Demi water Flat Sheet Membrane

Conventional System:

• Raw water

• Multimedia filter

• A/C filter

• U.V sterilizer

• Micro filter

• Heat exchanger

• R/O

• Vacuum degasifies

• Mixed bed polisher

• cooler

• TOC UV

• Polisher

• Ultra-filter

• Use point

KOReD’s New Technology:

• Raw water

• Heat exchanger

• BMF

• R/O

• Membrane Degasify

• EDI

• Cooler

• TOC UV

• Polisher

• Ultra-filter

• Use point