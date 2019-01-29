Everything business owners need to know about Expo Dubai 2020

October 20, 2020, is the date that everyone in UAE and other countries across the globe is looking forward to. If you don’t have any idea what we are talking about, then please allow us to explain about this date in detail.

Actually, October 20, 2020, is the date when the first World Expo be opening in UAE, Dubai. This glorious event is expected to witness millions of visitors in UAE between 20 October 2019 and 10 April 2021. Dubai World Expo 2020 is going to be held under the theme – “Connecting Minds And Creating the Future.”

This theme is used to echo the incredible power of partnership and create a pioneering path for development and innovation. In fact, the whole concept of the event is focused on this theme. Designed to showcase innovation, share ideas and encourage collaboration, the Expo Dubai 2020 will host theme districts for Mobility, Opportunity and Sustainability. These theme districts will cover a floor area of 222, 000 m2, which is 4 times more than the size of the Expo site in Milano 2015.

There are less than 700 days left in the opening ceremony of the Expo, but the platform has already become a global hotspot for SMEs and entrepreneurs to unlock new business opportunities.

A catalyst source of exposure

The merchandising and licensing programs at Expo 2020 will provide different business firms with business growth opportunities and valuable exposure. You can witness a historical event that will also inspire the next generation of business leaders. The Expo will catalyze the ideas and innovation that will set a progressive era of the industrial revolution for the next 50 years.

Here are some other interesting things to know about the Expo 2020

As Expo 2020 will take place in UAE, the location which is within an 8-hour flight from two-thirds of the world’s population, it was an appealing option to be considered for Expo 2020. Being the first access for many countries, this World Expo will have a significant impact on businesses.

The Expo site covers an area of 4.38 km2 with 4 main entry gates. In 2020, Metro Route of Dubai 2020 will carry over 46,000 of passengers in an hour from the entire Expo site in less than 16 minutes ranging from the exotic Dubai Marina.

The breathtaking venue of the Expo 2020 will be the Al Wasl Plaza as it is supposed to highlight the theme of Dubai Expo. The site will host many significant events, including the closing and opening ceremonies.

The source of Dubai ringed logo inspiration came from the desert situated at a 4,000-year-old archaeological site, where the ring was found.

So, the Expo 2020 will be the highly connected, tech-enabled destinations to work, live and explore. Everything has been planned to create an environment based on collaboration and innovation driven ecosystem.

If you seriously want to grow your business, then make sure to attend the Expo 2020. Here you’ll also get the opportunity to interact and network with the top talent and best representatives.

Source:https://www.prlog.org/12751433-everything-business-owners-need-to-know-about-expo-dubai-2020.html