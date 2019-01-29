Be a Socially Responsible Healthcare Provider with SMPP Server Gateway

SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY. These two words carry immense significance in today’s competitive business environment. Those enterprises who discharge their social obligations have found to be more successful in creating long term impact of their brands. In the context of social responsibility, healthcare providers are standing ahead than others as they are considered as the prime medium to save lives. There is no place for lapses in any health care institution or hospital and hence their accountability towards public are at par always. Keeping such significant need in view, Msgclub, an Indore based bulk SMS supplier has prepared customized solutions for healthcare providers by virtue of which healthcare providers can enhance their overall performance and represent themselves as a socially responsible enterprise.

Take a look at how can you be benefitted as a healthcare provider using Msgclub advanced customized solutions:

Make Appointments Easy:

Bulk message service has proven to be a very effective and convenient tool for patients seeking an appointment. You can enable patients to text their preferred time slot to the SMS inbox setup of your hospital for taking an appointment.

Convert medical reports to a valuable SMS Attachment:

You have an opportunity to make your patients get rid of long ques. You can send medical reports, diet plans, precautions, other relevant records, etc. as SMS attachment using Msgclub customized solutions.

Communicate necessary information to your patients / Make your patients up to date with necessary information:

Msgclub tools enable you to send automated appointment details & reminders, medical tests details and medicine refill to various patients. Besides, patients can further be notified regarding any new facility/technique of surgery launched by the hospital.

Create awareness & build Values:

Being a healthcare service provider you are standing ahead than others in terms of discharging social responsibilities. Customized SMPP Server solutions prepared by Msgclub gives you an opportunity to initiate awareness drives where you can aware public at large to remain resistant from a particular disease or epidemic. Such noble attempts will certainly create values which lead to strengthening the brand equity of hospital.

Facilitates internal communication:

Message services can be immensely useful to strengthen internal communications. Crucial and time-sensitive information like OT waitings, emergency room activities, new patient registrations, supply requirement of any medicine/equipment, etc. can be disseminated timely and effectively using Msgclub services.

Seek precious feedback to improve hospital’s services:

Service improvement is a long-lasting ongoing process where you first need to know about the areas or loopholes where improvement is required. Bulk message service helps you create a mobile-optimized survey form where you can allow patients to provide you with feedback about your hospital’s services.

Contribute to making a disease-free nation:

SMPP Server Gateway enables you to motivate the public about the importance & benefits of preventive health check-up. Besides, you can also make them aware of various medical camps, blood donation drives, etc. to add values to your brand equity.

Emergency Assistance:

Give your patients a platform to request emergency assistance by sending a text message in your SMS inbox. Express your commitment of discharging social obligations by giving the public a message to serve them anytime with full-service orientation.