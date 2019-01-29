All Things Ride Organises Trips to Cycling Sportives in Europe

Cycling enthusiasts can sign up for cycling sportive tour packages through All Things Ride. The company takes care of accommodations, transfers, sportive entry, and more so the clients can focus on their cycling.

A Varied Selection of European Sportives

All Things Ride organises cycling sportive tour trips in the UK, France, Belgium, Germany, and more each year. It offers guaranteed entry to some of the biggest and most iconic cycling events, including four events out of the “Five Monuments” series:

• Milan Sanremo

• Tour de Flanders

• Paris Roubaix

• Il Lombardia

The company is also an official tour operator for L’Etape du Tour, the most famous sportive in the world. Other sportive tour packages include the Alpenbreven Gran Fondo, Mallorca 312, Tour de Yorkshire and Maratonadles Dolomites.

An All-inclusive Sportive Tour Package

All Things Ride puts its utmost effort to provide a comfortable and stress-free trip for clients so they can concentrate on and enjoy the sportive to the fullest.

Each tour package has different components, although the accommodations (often for three nights) and a guaranteed entry to the sportive are always included. The company also offers other services like:

• Airport and ground transfers

• Breakfast meals

• Nutrition bundle from OTE Sports

• Guided rides and expert ride leaders

• Pro Race viewing and VIP viewing options

• Group rides

• Secure bike storage

• Arm screens, jerseys, or shirts

• Three-month online training plan

• Post-ride massage

• Mechanical support

About All Things Ride

All Things Ride is a cycling tour company based in the UK. It aims to bring like-minded cyclists together through fun and challenging cycling events across Europe. The company offers tour packages to cycling sportives, including the Tour of Flanders. All Things Ride also offers leisure cycling tour packages, such as mountain bike holidays, gravel bike holidays and road cycling holidays. Clients can also sign up for week-long triathlon training camps in Tenerife, Spain and Vilamoura, Portugal.

