SILICON CARBIDE FIBERS MARKET SIZE & ANALYSIS FORECASTS TO 2025

The global Silicon Carbide Fibers market is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. The market growth is anticipated to be influenced by rising application of SiC fibers in military aircraft and other commercial uses. Factors such as superior heat resistance properties and high strength to weight ratio are also likely to have a positive influence on the overall industry.

Increasing R&D initiatives undertaken by companies for developing accident tolerant & lightweight nuclear reactors are projected to generate immense market potential over the coming years. Also, increasing demand for fuel-efficient aircraft and leap engines are expected to drive the market demand. However, factors such as high cost of SiC fibers can potentially hinder the market growth up to some extent.

Silicon Carbide Fibers Market: Form Insights

Based on form, the market is segmented into continuous and woven cloth form among others. The continuous form segment held the largest market share in 2016. Benefits associated with these fibers such as superior strength, light-weightiness, and ability to withstand high temperature are likely to boost application of the product in aircraft engines. This, in turn, is expected to foster the segment growth over the years.

Silicon Carbide Fibers Market: Usage Insights

Based on usage, the market is segmented into composites and non-composites. The composites segment is further segregated into Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC), Polymer Matrix Composites (PMC), and Metal Matrix Composites (MMC). The market for CMC is anticipated to occupy the highest share on the account as it is widely used in the manufacturing of land-based gas turbine and aircraft. SiC fibers are also extensively being used for engine components including shrouds, combustors, nozzles, turbopump components and vanes.

Silicon Carbide Fibers Market: End-Use Insights

The global Silicon Carbide fibers market is segmented into aerospace & defense, energy & power, and industrial, based on end use. The aerospace & defense segment is projected to hold the largest share in the industry over the forecast period. Also, factors such as superior strength, light weightiness, and resistance to high temperature are likely to replace metal alloys with SiC fibers in aircraft engines.

Silicon Carbide Fibers Market: Regional Insights

The North American region is anticipated to witness large investments in SiC fibers market on account of increasing adoption of SiC fibers by the military aircraft and commercial sector. The regional growth is also attributed to the presence of key aircraft engine manufacturers in the U.S. such as GE Aviation. Europe is expected to be the second largest revenue contributor of the overall market. The regions including the Middle East & Africa and the Asia Pacific are also seen to register high growth rates over the forecast period.

Silicon Carbide Fibers Market: End-Use Landscape

The end-use landscape entails a list of current and prospective consumers prevailing across the regions. This section provides company addresses, contact details, products, and regional presence of companies who are purchasing or are likely to purchase SiC fibers over the coming years. Some leading consumers of SiC fibers are Boeing, Airbus, and Lockheed Martin Corporation among others.

Silicon Carbide Fibers Market: Vendor Landscape

The report contains a chapter dedicated to vendors operating in the market, covering raw material manufactures, equipment developers, manufacturers, and distributors. The report provides these insights on a regional level. This section of the report entails contact details, experience, products manufactured/supplied, and geographical presence of companies.

Silicon Carbide Fibers Market Share & Competitor Analysis

Some of the players operating in the global SiC fibers market include UBE Industries, Ngs Advanced Fibers, Specialty Materials, COI Ceramics, Haydale Technologies, Matech, BJS Ceramics, Suzhou Saifei Group, Toshiba, and GE Aviation among others.

In November 2017, GE Aviation, one of the top aircraft engine suppliers, announced to set up America’s first center for mass-production of silicon carbide (SiC) materials in Huntsville, AL.

