Campingatrishikesh | Adventure | Tour and Travel | Rishikesh, Camping Treking

campingatrishikesh.com is the leading adventure-based tours and travel the company in Rishikesh. We are registered and certified by the Uttrakhand tourism development. We make adventure travel in Rishikesh memorable for life. With the Himalayas towered high, and rows of endless dense forests and beautiful lakes, Rishikesh is a paradise for travelers who are lovers of nature as well as adventure. Uttrakhand is a hidden jewel in their state of North India, with Rishikesh as its major attraction Come and explore the rich cultural heritage and wonderful captivating nature ’s view. If you are an adventure junkie, Rishikesh will give you the perfect thrill experience with its wide an array of sporting activities. The adventure sports at Rishikesh is sure to get your adrenaline pumping. You will have the most amazing experience of your life. campingatrishikesh.com is a one-stop solution to your travel needs at Uttarakhand. We offer customized packages for you. Be it a corporate group adventure outing, a family tour, friends adventure travel, or a student’s outing, we have tailor-made packages for all requirements. Not only do we provide you with an amazing experience as a traveler but also ensure that you get the tour packages at the most affordable prices.