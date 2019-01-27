Karjat: The Revival of Destination Weddings around Mumbai

With international destinations and places like Goa & Jaipur aggressively marketing themselves as wedding destinations, it comes as no surprise that wedding excitement in and around Mumbai had slowly begun to decline in the last few years. Added to that was the fact that there just didn’t seem to any viable venue options. The ones available were either too far out, unaffordable or just not grand enough. With Discover Resorts in Karjat, this trend is gradually changing. Maharashtra is now a serious contender in the race for the ideal wedding destination.

Discover Resorts hosts on average 24 weddings a year, and the numbers are only growing. Its capacity to host up to 500 residential guests, its multiple wedding backdrops and a team that takes care of every wedding need one may have, is what makes Discover Resorts a popular wedding destination.

Discover Resorts is a two and a half hour drive from Mumbai. Wedding guests can be accommodated overnight in the beautifully designed Tuscan architecture, 200 odd rooms. The rooms can accommodate anywhere from 4 to 8 people. The resort has a signature lake pool, sprawling lawns, large banquet halls and patios and verandas that provide versatile settings for any kind of wedding one may have planned. That apart, there is an entire wedding crew who help the couple decide on and design their theme. The crew even helps execute the theme, covering every aspect right from the flowers to the food.

There are very few wedding venues in and around Mumbai that provide all these wedding services. Discover Resorts services are not limited to just the wedding day. We also provide PR and social media coverage of the grand wedding. This is what one of our brides had to say about us –

”It’s one thing to marry the love of your life. It’s another to do it at an extraordinary venue. Discover Resorts gave us the most romantic setting we could imagine. The team helped us with every tiny detail. Our guests were thrilled, and guess what…I didn’t even get a chance to have a bridezilla moment! Everything ran so smoothly.” – Manisha Tiwari

About Discover Resorts:

Discover Resorts is located 10km from Matheran, 60km from Thane, 86km from Mumbai and 120km from Pune, at the foothills of the Sahyadri Mountains. Equipped with pool/mountain facing private residences and round the clock hospitality, this resort is ideal for anyone looking for a restful break.

Discover Resorts provides tailor-made wedding experiences. Couples are guided through the ready-made packages we offer, but also have the flexibility to customize every aspect.

Discover Resorts can be contacted on +91 9319860099 or write to us at info@discoverresorts.in. We’re also present online with our website http://www.discoverresorts.in/, our Instagram handle https://www.instagram.com/discover_resorts/ and our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/discoverresorts/