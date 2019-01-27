Godrej Aqua – 2, 3 BHK Luxurious Apartments in Bellary Road Bangalore

Summary

These wonderful towers are well known as the serene landmark of best-in-class living in Bellary Road. It is located in the proximity to all the reputed schools, hospitals, commercial landmarks, entertainment zones, restaurants, banks, manufacturing units, and IT/ITes firms. A lot of companies like Accenture, Wipro and IBM have office spaces nearby.

Godrej Aqua is known to be the new launch development in Bangalore. It is the most awaited project in the city which is rapidly growing with great road connectivity to leading IT landmarks like Marathahalli, Electronic City, Outer Ring Road, Koramangala, and Whitefield. Godrej Aqua is known to be the new launch project offering world-class 1, 2, 3 and 4 BHK units at best prices. In this project, you will definitely be able to access ideal living for your family. It is all set to exceed your expectations at the ideal location of good home with best-in-class infrastructure with exclusive design and vast open spaces. In Godrej Aqua, the master plan of the project has true blend of space with modern features in the best in class apartments in modern lifestyle in each aspect of the project.

Trust is among the major factors for property seekers in real estate market. When it comes to implement the world-class projects in the market, Godrej Properties has earned immense trust among the home buyers. Godrej Aqua Bellary Road project is going to be developed by the leading architects to introduce best-in-class residences with impressive blueprint and best-in-class construction materials. Having natural lake in the surrounding is one of the best parts of this project.

Here, you can observe the serene and pleasant view every time in the balcony. It is located across the pleasant surroundings with views of city’s skyline. It is known to have best-in-class apartments where you can get the ultimate feel of having a dream home. You can definitely access the pleasant residential apartment which has access to all the prominent amenities in the doorsteps. Like any other residential apartment, you can access all the prominent amenities for good health, overall well being and relaxation. Whether you are a sports lover, sports lover, health freak or want to dip in the swimming pool, you can find a lot of amenities.

There is a rooftop clubhouse managed by well-trained staff which has been well designed with all facilities to enjoy weekends. It has luxurious indulgences to enjoy the happy time and it is one of the best places for enjoying serene surroundings. This residential address has a lot of pleasant amenities for modern and plush living. Godrej Aqua Hosahalli is literally a heaven of peace and serenity located along the serene and secluded lake in the heart of the city.