Disney Star Dazzles With Fursan Handbag

Fursan Handbags entered a ‘whole new world’ on Thursday when Disney Star, Skai Jackson, was spotted at the launch of Sergio Rossi’s new pop up store in Los Angeles, sporting the Fursan Dazzah bag – size 24 in grained calf leather.

A Disney Princess WIth Attitude

At the age of just 14, Skai Jackson has already made a splash in Hollywood in ‘Jessie’ and ‘Bunk’d’ and caused a Twitter sensation when she entered into a social media spat with fellow actress and singer, Azealia Banks. New Yorker, Skai showed that, even at her tender age, she already has a head for fashion as she proudly showed off her Fursan bag at the event in Santa Monica.

Sergio Rossi’s Century City store will exclusively carry a capsule collection done in collaboration with Elizabeth Stewart, produced with the Time’s Up movement in mind. The event was attended by a number of names from the fashion industry as well as celebrity guests such as Skai Jackson.

Fursan Has Celebrity Fans In The Bag

Established in 2009, FURSAN celebrated the grand opening of a beautiful flagship store in Qatar in 2016. Fursan is the brainchild of Ibrahim Al-Haidos, Founder and Creative Director of FURSAN .

Ibrahim says that part of his mission was to infuse his designs with inspiration from the Middle East which is very close to his heart and he has especially achieved this with his Dazzah collection of handbags which are influenced by the “embayyat” in Qatar which is a gift given to a bride by her groom and is a symbol of prosperity.

