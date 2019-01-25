The Center for Cognitive and Behavioral Health Helps Clients with Depression

The Connecticut-based private group practice has therapy programs designed to help individuals, couples, and families through depressive disorders, regardless of age.

[CONNECTICUT, 01/24/2019] – The Center for Cognitive and Behavioral Health (CCBH) offers therapy programs for people with depression. Clinically, this condition refers to the loss of interest in previously enjoyed activities or constant feelings of loneliness, sadness, hopelessness, or worthlessness.

The Symptoms According to Age

Depression can affect anyone, regardless of age, gender, or ethnicity. The CCBH offers different therapy programs that aim to ease depressive symptoms. The center explains that depression can have serious implications for people who neglect treatment.

The symptoms of depression will vary and depend on the age of the person. According to the CCBH, children with depression usually have persistent feelings of hopelessness, sadness, mood swings, or irritability. They also tend to act out and may show disinterest in certain activities they used to enjoy.

These symptoms, however, can be difficult to identify in children. Parents should consult professionals if they think their kids are suffering from depression.

Depression in adolescents can be more painful and impact the entire family. At this stage, people usually experience immense change accompanied by higher mood variability. Teens with depression may go through changes in eating or sleeping habits, poor academic performance, and social withdrawal, among others.

Depression in adults, on the other hand, can affect someone’s ability to complete personal and professional tasks. Adults with this condition may lack motivation and have feelings of hopelessness.

Therapy Programs for Every Client

The CCBH designs a variety of therapy programs designed to treat depressive symptoms in people. Each program offers different methods to address the unique needs of clients. The center also has a team of experienced therapists who provide guidance throughout the program.

Depending on the recommendation of a physician, clients may take one of the following programs:

• Dialectical behavioral therapy

• Cognitive-behavioral therapy

• Individual psychotherapy

• Family psychotherapy

• Group skills training

The CCBH notes, “While depression can be very painful, most people with depressive disorders respond to clinical intervention.”

bout The Center for Cognitive and Behavioral Health

The Center for Cognitive and Behavioral Health is a team of experienced psychotherapists who provide comprehensive and personalized mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, couples, and families. It focuses on helping clients recover from mental, behavioral, and emotional problems.

Visit http://ccbhtherapy.com/ today for further information.