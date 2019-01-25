QA Mentor Announced to Offer Two Popular Functional Testing Services

QA Mentor is one of the renowned software testing companies around the world. The company offers the best nonfunctional and functional software testing services to its customers. The clientele of the company include small businesses, MNCs and even fortune 500 companies. To cater diversified software testing needs of its clients, the company offers a wide range of software quality assurance services. The company caters its customers with both, functional and non functional software testing services. Recently, the company has announced to offer two most popular types of functional testing services to benefit its customers. These two functional testing service types are listed below:

1. White box testing

2. Black box testing

Ruslan Desyatnikov, Founder and CEO of QA Mentor, Inc shared, “White box testing and black box testing are actually the approach of testing than the type. Both of these functional testing services consist many other types of functional and non functional tests to inspect the software and assure its quality. We perform either any of this approach or both of them to offer the best QA services to our customers. The selection of the testing approach relies on the customer need, preference, budget, timeline and many other factors. We analyze the whole product and customer requirement and based on that we recommend the functional testing approach. Once the customer is agreed the expert software quality assurance engineers perform the required test.”

The company's CEO and Founder, Mr. Ruslan Desyatnikov, also shared a brief about both of these approaches

White box testing

In this type of testing, the software quality assurance experts know the code inside out and they use this knowledge of the code while performing various functional tests on the software under inspection.

Black box testing

This functional testing type is opposite to the white box testing. In this case, the QA experts who are going to perform the functional testing on the product are unaware of the code, development language, and any other type of technical details. The black box testing is really effective to inspect the solution from the third person point of view.

The company delegates the functional testing project of the customers to the best QA and testing engineers. The team of software quality assurance experts works together to analyze the whole project and based on the analysis choose any the most suitable approach to perform thorough software testing to assure quality of the end product. At the end of the functional testing, the team provides a professional document with information about all performed tests and other details.

