Kent Catering Provides Efficient Catering Equipment Repair Services

Kent Catering is an established catering equipment supplier and repair company. The company offers repair services with various contract options to meet service requirements.

[KENT, 25/01/2019] – Kent Catering is a trusted supplier of commercial catering equipment. The company offers repair services of catering equipment for businesses based in Kent, London and other areas in the South East.

In the course of their careers, all staff involved in the repair service have previously worked for national manufacturers or large service companies. Their expertise in commercial kitchen equipment enables fast response times that minimise kitchen downtime and disruption to catering operations.

Other than response and repair, Kent Catering provides expert guidance on new equipment, refurbishment, installation and maintenance, including refrigeration. The company offers a free contract survey of their clients’ equipment, along with site surveys, quotations for installations, and sales of spare parts. Their wide network of suppliers allows them to source new equipment and spare parts at competitive rates.

Flexible contract options

Kent Catering provides clients with a range of contract options to fit their requirements.

Under a Standard Contract, Kent Catering and their client agree on the number of site visits per annum and where the equipment will be serviced. Emergency service breakdown calls occurring in between service visits are chargeable, along with spare parts.

The Comprehensive Service Contract offers all the benefits of the Standard Contract. However, all service emergency calls are inclusive within the contract cost, allowing for budgetary control. Spare parts remain chargeable under this option.

About Kent Catering

Kent Catering Services is one of the leading suppliers and maintenance service providers of commercial catering equipment in South East England. The company offers turnkey solutions for their clients’ peace of mind. To deliver high-quality results, Kent Catering partners with major brands such as Electrolux, Blue Seal and Falcon Foodservice Equipment.

Kent Catering is GAS SAFE registered. All their engineers have completed the relevant ACOPS Gas courses.

Learn more about Kent Catering at https://kentcatering.com/.