iNextrix Launched Call Accounting Solution for IT Companies

iNextrix is a leading IT company which thrives to offer innovative solutions to the businesses, enterprises and MNC companies. The company has been offering many innovative solutions and recently, the company representative has made an announcement of the launch of the call accounting solution for the IT companies.

This call accounting system is specifically designed for IT companies by keeping their operational models in mind. The main advantages of this call accounting solution for IT companies are listed below:

• It can be used for segregating personal calls of the staff from the professional calls.

• It can be used to identify the suspicious and malicious calls

• It can be used to assign and follow a specific telecommunication cost aka budget. This cost can be for the whole company and / or assigned department wise as well executive wise

“When we have a bigger team in an IT company, it is impossible to track if our employees are using the resources in the most productive way or not. The telecom is one of the most commonly misused infrastructures in the company. That’s why almost all companies have telecom usage policies, but there is a limitation in assuring these policies are followed correctly. Here comes the call accounting system in place. The call accounting solution is an advanced tool which easily bifurcates professional calls from the personal calls. This helps in reviewing the usage of telecom infrastructure of the company and assuring everyone is using the same fairly. Also, the companies can assign and manage a specific budget for different departments and employees to assure everyone is following the same. The call accounting solution is an automated tool to apply, and adhere telecom fair usage policy in the company”, shared spokesperson of the company.

As per the shared details, the call accounting solution of the company is provisioned with a wide range of features. The spokesperson of the company shares the key features which are listed below:

• Add, edit and delete contacts

• Manage different types of the calls such as, professional, personal, business association, etc.

• Management of different extensions

• Applying the mark or label to the call based on its nature, such as professional or personal

• Management of permissions

• Management of pin

• Assignment and management of budget for the company, department and individual employees

• Management of the profiles

• Support more than one currency

• Support more than one time zone

• Send alert

• Sent notification

• Automated billing

• Call detail reports

• Various logs and reports

• And more

The call accounting solution of the company can be integrated within any existing solution. This nature of the system makes it perfect for IT companies as they can use this solution along with any other system with ease. The company has mentioned all other details along with the live demo on their official webpage of the call accounting solution on their main company website. To know more about the same, please visit https://inextrix.com/solutions/call-accounting-system