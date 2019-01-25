Go From Prototype to Production

The majority of new innovative products never reach the shelves. The reason for that is that there are no straightforward solutions for entrepreneurs to bring their prototypes to production. Dealing with manufacturers’ upfront costs, having to do design changes due to certification requirements or performance issues, and scaling production to meet the demand usually drains most of the finances of a startup company. On March 19, 2018, an idea was born that would mature to become Panoplo Inc.

Operating out of North America and with plans to expand to Europe, Asia, and Africa over the next few years, Panoplo is a company that concentrates on helping startup companies optimize their product designs, get them to manufacturing, and into the hands of retailers.

“It is a very exciting time to be a part of this highly innovative field of product development and entrepreneurship,” said the co-founder of Panoplo Inc. Emmanouil Michellis. “Hardware development is tricky and difficult. We combine the skills and resources necessary to kick-start almost any hardware product in the market. You bring your fire and your creativity and we will help you bring your product to reality.”

Panoplo has a unique system in place that provides unparalleled scalable manufacturing capabilities for young companies.

“We have a large network of collaborative businesses that help us provide our clients with tooling, labour and warehousing on demand. If you have a manufacturing-ready prototype we can set up a flexible and scalable manufacturing line for your product. With our help, you can launch your product in a matter of weeks.”

For more information please go to http://www.panoplo.com/