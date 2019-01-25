Cami Jones & Company Helps Clients Get a Better Real Estate Transaction Experience

The Kansas-based real estate agent provides full-service experience to home sellers and buyers to minimize the stress associated with property transactions.

[KANSAS, 01/25/2019] – Cami Jones & Company has a variety of real estate services to provide clients with a stress-free transaction experience. The team of real estate professionals caters to people who plan to buy or sell a home, and those who plan to relocate to Kansas City.

A Suit of Real Estate Services

Selling or buying a home is a major chapter in people’s lives. The process, however, can be challenging, especially for first time sellers and buyers. Cami Jones & Company aims to assist its clients throughout the journey to achieve their real estate goals.

The company provides a comprehensive marketing strategy so home sellers can reach more potential buyers. It uses professionally branded yard signs, flyers, pointers, and more. Sellers can also advertise their property in local publications with the help of Cami Jones & Company’s team. There will be professional photos, virtual tours, and drone services to make the property more marketable.

Cami Jones & Company can also show home buyers open houses that suit their preference and budget. The team helps them make an offer and negotiate until they get the best price.

For people planning to relocate, Cami Jones & Company can guide them in finding a residence in Kansas City. The company can arrange home walk-throughs and inspections, as well as prepare the necessary paperwork.

Experience a Boutique Real Estate

Cami Jones & Company provides unique home selling and buying experience to its clients. For over 15 years, the team has handled all the legwork for its clients. Moreover, the company prepares all the required aspects of a transaction to deliver a personalized, full-service experience that is also quick and efficient.

The company offers more than the average property services, helping clients understand market projections, key property features, and the reasons behind pricing, among other concerns.

Clients can expect a fun journey with minimal stress. The Kansas-based real estate agent says, “You will receive a rewarding, hands-on real estate experience that cares for each detail of your transaction from beginning to end.”

About Cami Jones & Company

Cami Jones & Company is a team of experienced real estate agents offering a boutique home buying and home selling experience in Kansas City. The company delivers professional services that assist clients throughout the process. Its suite of digital and print marketing strategies include luxurious staging, professional photography, social media marketing, and more.

