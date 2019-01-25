Air Energy Provides a Selection of Industrial Hoses to Match Any Compressed Air System

Air Energy provides Polyurethane hoses that are ideal for use in industrial compressed air systems. These hoses are part of Air Energy’s commitment to providing quality, efficient and effective pneumatic systems for manufacturing facilities.

[Knoxfield, 25/1/2019] – Air Energy, a company that supplies materials and equipment for compressed air systems, provides a variety of industrial hoses that can match the requirements of different companies in the manufacturing sector. The hoses are part of their comprehensive compressed air system solutions. Other products include air compressors, industrial pipes, filters and other complementary material items.

Enhanced Durability and Performance

Air Energy’s line of industrial hoses is applicable to multiple types of transfer in compressed air systems and adaptable to suit different pressures or flows. These Polyurethane hoses are made to withstand heavy use and difficult environments. Here are some of the available hoses:

• Braided PU Hose

The Braided PU Hose is a lightweight industrial hose that offers extreme resistance to oil and similar solvents. The hose can handle applications up to 16 bar (232 PSI) as well as both high and low temperatures. Its material gives it the capacity to withstand impact and other abrasive material.

• Spiral Non-Braided PU Hose

The Spiral Non-Braided PU Hose can accommodate a pressure level of 10 bar (145 PSI). Its spiral design prevents it from crimping and incurring damage due to entanglement. It also utilises a high recoil ability to help it adapt to difficult working environments.

• Multi-Bore Non-Braided PU Hose

The Multi-Bore Non-Braided PU Hose includes twoor more tubes; one opaque coloured tube and one transparent tube fit for operator inspection. Depending on the need and application, Air Energy supplies up to four tubes (4MP model) for this hose.

About Air Energy

Air Energy is a comprehensive provider of industrial compressed air systems, standing as a reliable figure in the industry for over 25 years. They have a wide range of pneumatic tools, equipment and material that can help companies implement compressed air systems in work facilities. Air Energy’s products include air compressors, industrial pipes, hoses, filters, reels and special products like gas generators and vacuum pumps.

For more information, visit their site at https://www.airenergy.com.au/.