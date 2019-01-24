Elision Announced Successful Participation in Vibrant Gujarat 2019

Elision Technolab LLP, aka Elision, is one of the leading VoIP companies based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. The company had participated in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India based B2B global summit, called, Vibrant Gujarat 2019. The company exhibited its top-notch VoIP solutions and products during the event. This three daylong event is finished now and the spokesperson of the company shared his experience with the media.

“Vibrant Gujarat 2019 is an amazing platform for Indian business owners. They can be part of an international event at their doorsteps. This is amazing and really beneficial. We are glad we participated in this global B2B event. We made sure to make a complete use of our participation. We not only exhibited our products, solutions, etc. from our booth, but we also participated in the conferences which were filled with a lot of important business information. We also took benefit of the B2B networking event which was conducted as part of the event. We could network with many India based and international business owners. Overall, we took keen interest in attending all segments of the event and participated in each of them”, shared spokesperson of the company.

As per the further shared details, the company representatives exhibited their products and received an amazing response from the booth visitors. The company representatives have initiated various project discussions which will be discussed further in upcoming weeks. Also, the company has made some good business networks to create a synergy for mutual business growth.

Below is the list of products of the Elision Technolab LLP, which received great responses from the booth visitors at Vibrant Gujarat 2019:

• Dialshree: Call center solution

• IP PBX system

• IVR solution

• Live chat software

• Voice logger solution

• Helpdesk ticketing solution

• Missed call solution

• WebRTC web phone

As per the shared details, the visitors of the Vibrant Gujarat 2019 also took interest in the custom services offered by the company. Some of the most popular custom services which received a lot of positive feedback and possible business opportunities are listed below:

• Call center CRM integration

• vTiger customization

• WebRTC development

• Asterisk development

“I would say all our offerings were in demand. However, some of them are demand of the market so we attended more people looking for that solution. The most popular solution in our offering bouquet was our call center solution, Dialshree. It is a turnkey contact center solution which comes with both hardware and software. Also, our offering related to CRM was really in-demand. We have received some interesting inquiries which we look forward to convert in nearer future. Also, we have discussed some partnership programs and we look forward to take the discussion to the next level for those partnership programs”, shared spokesperson of the company.

About Elision Technolab LLP

It is an Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India based VoIP company which caters its customers since 2007. The company offers a wide range of solutions and services. For more details, please visit http://www.elisiontec.com/