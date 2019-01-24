Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market Slated to Surpass US$ 11,219.6 Mn in Revenues During 2026

The FMI market report titled “Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014–2017 & Opportunity Assessment 2018–2026” examines the Automotive Exhaust Manifold market and offers key market insights for the next eight years. According to the company’s analysis, the global sales of Automotive Exhaust Manifolds was valued at US$ 8,064.6 Mn by the end of 2017 and is anticipated to register a 3.7% CAGR over the period of 2017–2026. This report analyses the demand for Automotive Exhaust Manifolds and its break-up on the basis of different sales channels, materials, product types, engine types, vehicle types, fuel types and regions.

By product type, the log manifold segment is anticipated to register significant growth over the forecast period in the Automotive Exhaust Manifold market with manufacturers focusing on developing new technologies for Automotive Exhaust Manifolds as per the demand from different countries.

Use of Advanced Materials to Develop Durable & Strong Automotive Exhaust Manifold

According to estimates, the global Automotive Exhaust Manifold market is anticipated to reach approximately US$ 8,995.5 Mn by 2020. Key market players are trying to develop strong and long-lasting exhaust systems that are efficient and can sustain a variety of loads depending on the engine capacity of the vehicle. Advancements in science technologies (for materials) in manufacturing industries have allowed players to use newly developed materials such as alloys of stainless steel, which make exhaust manifolds durable and strong under extreme pressure and temperature conditions.

Prominent players in the market have been promoting their products to enable the transition to upcoming and latest government emission regulations such as Euro 6C, China National Standard V and VI, Bharat Stage VI. Such emission regulations are expected to trigger innovation in the exhaust system market.

Cast Iron Automotive Exhaust Manifold Segment to Capture Significant Share

On the basis of material, the Automotive Exhaust Manifold market has been segmented into cast iron and stainless steel. Among the two segments, the Cast Iron Automotive Exhaust Manifold segment accounts for a significant share in the market.

Passenger Car Segment Projected to be an Important Segment in Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market

By vehicle type, the passenger car segment is projected to be an important segment in the Automotive Exhaust Manifold market. The demand for passenger cars is anticipated to be grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

APEJ and North America to Hold Noteworthy Shares in Global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market

On the basis of region, the Automotive Exhaust Manifold market has been segmented into seven regions: Latin America, North America, APEJ, Japan, MEA, Eastern Europe and Western Europe. Asia-Pacific, North America and Western Europe are estimated to hold significant shares in the global Automotive Exhaust Manifold market. Economic growth in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) countries such as China and India is likely to accelerate in the coming years, which will translate to an increase in industrialization and manufacturing activities in the region. This will lead to higher demand for automobiles and components, which in turn is estimated to boost the demand for Automotive Exhaust Manifolds.

Eastern Europe is a developed region with abundant demand for vehicles. The government authorities in this region have implemented stringent regulations to ensure the safety of drivers. If any loopholes are found, heavy fines are levied on the manufacturer. Therefore, manufacturers are utilizing good materials in the production of automotive exhaust manifold.

Global Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the players reported in this study of the global Automotive Exhaust Manifold market are Faurecia SA, Tenneco Inc., Eberspächer Climate Control Systems GmbH & Co. KG, Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd., Katcon, S.A. De C.V., Bentler Group, Sango Group, Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co. KG., Sejong Industrial Co. Ltd., Westcast Industries Inc. and Yutaka Giken Company Limited.