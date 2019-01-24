ARLANXEO showcases cutting-edge products at India Rubber Expo 2019

ARLANXEO, a leading producer of synthetic elastomers, highlights its latest products and technologies from its High Performance Elastomers (HPE) business unit and Tire & Specialty Rubbers (TSR) business unit at the India Rubber Expo 2019 from 17-19 January 2019. ARLANXEO has a global footprint, with 20 production sites in nine countries, with a strong presence in Asia Pacific.

“We are excited to participate at India Rubber Expo (IRE) 2019 as it brings together the industry players in India and globally, who will demonstrate the latest technologies in rubber and its applications. ARLANXEO will continue to solidify its position as a premium supplier of high performance elastomers, not only in the Indian market but also in the wider Asia Pacific region,” said Prasanth Balachandran, Head of Sales, APAC for the HPE business unit.

Visitors are able to see how ARLANXEO’s wide range of specialty elastomers product lines and its applications enhances everyday life. Samples of finished products are on display including cots & aprons, brake shoe, automotive profile, timing belt, poly v-belt, EVM cable, PVC cable, OWS packer, auto membrane, electrical insulation mat and others.

ARLANXEO’s HPE business unit focuses on technical rubbers which include nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR),hydrogenated nitrile butadiene rubber (HNBR), ethylene vinyl acetate rubber (EVM), ethylene propylene diene rubber (EPDM) and chloroprene rubber (CR). These materials have a wide range of industrial applications. They can be used as modifiers for plastics and adhesives, in gas and oil exploration components, and in functional components for the automotive and cable industries.

ARLANXEO’s TSR business unit produces a range ofversatile synthetic rubber productswhich includes Butyl &Halobutyl Rubbers, PolyButadiene rubbers (Nd, Li & Co catalyst based), and Solution & Emulsion SBR, all of which focus on a broad portfolio for tire applications. These are mainly used in inner liners, treads and sidewalls of modern, fuel-efficient tires as well as non-tire applications such as chewing gum, plastics modifications, pharma stoppers, sports and golf balls, hoses, mining inner liners and conveyor belts.

“As the country’s synthetic rubber consumption increases, the Indian market is of key importance for us,” said Rupesh Shah, Head of Indian Sub-Continent for the TSR business unit. “With ARLANXEO’s global footprint and a broad synthetic rubber portfolio with facilities in strategic regions, ARLANXEO is well-placed to serve customers with innovative high-quality products in the India Sub-Continent.”

ARLANXEO is present at Hall 1, B004 at the India Rubber Expo from 17 to 19 January 2019 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai, India. For more information on ARLANXEO, please visit http://arlanxeo.com/

High Performance Elastomers

The High Performance Elastomers (HPE) business unit offers its customers a broad portfolio of technical rubbers. As one of the leading suppliers of synthetic rubbers to the rubber-processing industry, HPE markets materials which have a wide range of industrial applications. For example, they are used as modifiers for plastic and adhesive raw materials, in gas and oil exploration and production, and in functional components for the automotive and cable industries.

Tire & Specialty Rubbers

The Tire & Specialty Rubbers (TSR) business unit offers a broad portfolio of versatile rubbers primarily for applications in tire production. They are used in, for example, the inliners (the airtight layers) of tires as well as for the tread, side walls and other tire components. Other applications include chewing gum, sports and golf balls, hoses and conveyor belts.

About ARLANXEO

ARLANXEO is a world-leading synthetic rubber company with sales of around EUR 3.2 billion in 2017, about 3,800 employees and a presence at 20 production sites in 9 countries. The company’s core business is the development, manufacturing and marketing of high-performance rubber for use in, for example, the automotive and tire industries, the construction industry, and the oil and gas industries. ARLANXEO was established in April 2016 as a joint venture of LANXESS and Saudi Aramco. Since January 1, 2019 ARLANXEO is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Saudi Aramco.

