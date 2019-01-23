Y Farms – a rustic farm stay experience in Dahanu

Located amidst beautiful natural settings, welcome to Y Farms, a rustic farm-stay experience, with modern amenities and excellent hospitality, tucked away amongst serene chikoo orchards, in Dahanu – the new destination for nature lovers!

Set up in December 2017, Anosh Yezdani, the son of one of the original settlers in Dahanu, has created the perfect village oasis at Y farms, complete with home cooked Parsi meals, a plunge pool and even a child-friendly machaan. Situated on 13 acres of farmland, just minutes from the train station or off the main highway, the farm-stay offers accessibility whilst catering to your privacy, with cycling trails, wildlife, bonfires and a host of casual village style sporting activities.

Perfect for a couple or small group getaway, or large family gatherings, the farm-stay features two separate houses as well as camping facilities to delight the more adventurous.

The rooms are fully furnished with flair that reflects Anosh’s rich background in hospitality – from his time at the famed Burj Al Arab, to the finest five-star hotels in Mumbai.

Y Farms is a must-visit if you are looking for a peaceful and serene getaway!

For bookings & rates: Call Anosh on +9619677739

Find us on Facebook at Y . Farms