The best company for installing custom shower glass in Toronto

The Canadian Premier Glass & Mirror Inc. is the best company for installing custom shower glass in Vaughan and Toronto where they are also the leaders in design and maintenance when it comes to not only shower glass but also the railing needs. They have 15 years of experience in design and installation where they serve not only GTA but also the surrounding areas. Since they are expert in their services, they will guide you through the custom glass experience which is with joy and ease. They have tirelessly dedicated themselves working towards satisfying the needs of custom shower glass.

Their main aim is customer satisfaction and good customer service where they will not stop until all the custom shower glass needs have been met. There are many custom frames-less options for shower glass which is provided by them like in-line units, corner units, sliding doors and neo-angles.

They are the best providers of custom shower glass in Toronto and also the best custom shower glass in Vaughan. They have got your back from measuring to installation. The installation is an easy process where they give you full control of easily designing and installing the custom frameless shower doors. Their product is efficient and of the highest quality because

1. They give you their very own dedicated technical advisor

2. They give you unlimited technical support which is from start to finish

3. They have the quickest turnaround time in the industry.

4. Their proprietary hardware and SGCC certified glass is the safest and is one among the quickest installation in the industry.

Apart from the bathroom fixtures, they also have beautiful stair railings which are state-of-the-art and can be installed at your office, home or anywhere else with ease. They are the perfect solution for your bathroom shower installation.

Contact Us :-

Business Name /Contact Person: Canadian Premier Glass & Mirror Inc. / Roberto Bava

Country/Region: Canada / Ontario

Street Address: Suite 210, 104-3300 Highway 7 West

City: Concord

State: Ontario

Postal Code: L4K 0G2

Phone No: 416-272-6040

Email Address: info@cpgmvaughan.com

Website: https://www.cpgmvaughan.com/