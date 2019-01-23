Luminaries of Pune honoured at ‘Legacies : The Changemakers’ event

It was a glittering event that witnessed the who’s who of Pune being honoured at the ‘Legacies: The Changemakers – Inspiring the Future 2019’, sponsored by Vascon on January 19 at the Windermere poolside, Pune. It was a platform to recognize those who have made vast contributions in their respective fields and have been instrumental in putting Pune on the global map. The event was created and curated by Withanelle Incorporated and organized by Secure Giving in aid of Concern India Foundation.

The event was a one of its kind tribute to Pune and the many people that make it special. ‘Legacies: The Changemakers’ has been conceptualized to recognize men and women from across the cities of Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad and Nasik who have forged forward and further in their fields. The dignitaries hailed from diverse fields of sports and arts, literature and fashion, medicine and hospitality. Honouring them were the doyen of Vascon, Mr R. Vasudevan, national award winning actor Ajinkya Deo and other prominent presenters.

The following 16 luminaries were felicitated with a plaque that acknowledged their genius, talent, hard work and dedication, recording their achievements for posterity:

• Industrialist and Chairman of the Malhotra Weikfield Foundation, Bahri Malhotra,

• The father of Indian body building, Madhukar Talwalkar

• Sultan of Style and the force behind More Mischief, Late Deepak Shah

• Driving force behind Prashanti Cancer Care Mission, Laleh Busheri

• Dr. Sandip Soparrkar, he’s India’s premier Latin American ballroom dancer

• Restaurateur and Philanthropist, Praful Chandawarkar

• Glass and mirror artist, Rusi Rutnagar

• Adventure sports enthusiasts and paragliders, Avi Malik and Anita Deshpande

• Former Grasim Mr. India, model, actor and philanthropist, Raqesh Bapat.

• Sheetal Bapat, Bharat Desadla and Sandeep Mahajan who are co-founders of the initiative Shyamchi Aai

• Leading cardiovascular surgeon, Dr. Manoj Durairaj

• Entrepreneur, Social Worker, Art Connoisseur, Parul Mehta

• Sunder Iyer, the youngest Secretary Of Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association

• Fashion photographers-turned-filmmakers, Bunty & Prashant

• Educationist and Founder of the Academy of Learning and Development, Arti Deo

• Dr. Manju Hundekar, Principal, the School Of Fashion Technology (SOFT).

The musical genius Milind Date, undeniably one of the finest flautists in the world regaled the guests with a fusion set from his extensive repertoire of his musical treasure.

The event was co-sponsored by Sula Wines, Oxyrich, Inspirations PR and Vivanta by Taj.