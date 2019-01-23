ICSI presents 18th ICSI National Awards for Excellence in Corporate Governance and 3rd ICSI CSR Excellence Awards

The prestigious ICSI Lifetime Achievement Award was conferred on Shri Adi Godrej, Chairman, Godrej Group for Translating Excellence in Corporate Governance into Reality

The 18th ICSI National Awards for Excellence in Corporate Governance & 3rd ICSI CSR Excellence Awards were presented to Best Governed Companies and Best companies in CSR excellence at a glittering Awards ceremony organized by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) at Mumbai today. The event also marked the Accomplishment of ICSI Golden Jubilee Year.

Dr. Mohan Kaul, President, India Professionals Forum, United Kingdom and Shri G N Bajpai, Former Chairman, SEBI presided over as the Guests of Honour and bestowed the awards upon the winners.

The prestigious ICSI Lifetime Achievement Award was conferred on Shri Adi Godrej, Chairman, Godrej Group for Translating Excellence in Corporate Governance into Reality.

In the 18th edition of the ICSI National Awards for Excellence in Corporate Governance, Cipla Limited and Dabur India Limited were adjudged as Best Governed Companies and the Certificates of Recognition for were presented to other five companies (in Alphabetical order):

1) ACC Limited

2) Hindustan Unilever Limited

3) Indian Oil Corporation Limited

4) Tata Metaliks Limited

5) The Indian Hotels Company Limited

The concept of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) which had its roots in the philanthropic activities is now increasingly changing to take into account the social, ethical and environmental concerns and in this backdrop, the 3rd ICSI CSR Excellence Awards recognizes pan-India efforts in creating and establishing an atmosphere of good corporate citizenry.

The 3rd CSR Excellence Awards were won by:

1) GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (Emerging Category)

2) The Tata Power Company Limited (Medium Category)

3) Ambuja Cements Limited (Large Category)

Shri Suresh Prabhu, Hon’ble Minister for Commerce & Industry and Civil Aviation through a video message congratulated the Institute of Company Secretaries of India for organising 18th ICSI National Awards for Excellence in Corporate Governance and 3rd ICSI CSR Excellence Awards. He said that ICSI will ensure that corporate entity in India are conferring to the global Standards as well as inspire the confidence of Global Community.

He further added that “Corporate Governance is as important as Public Governance and in fact sometimes it is more important. Corporates will play a big role in shaping India’s Economy, society and Country as well. Role of Company Secretaries is very important in making corporates most reliable, confidence inspiring entities which will confer to Global Standards. He wished that the Company Secretaries will continue to perform their duties in the manner which will make this profession the most sought after profession in this world.

While addressing the august gathering, Dr. Mohan Kaul, President, India Professionals Forum, United Kingdom, said that “Professionals in India have an important role to play in defining the contours of a winning partnership between India and the UK. With revolutions of the likes of GST occurring on the Indian mainland, it seems pertinent that the professionals globally look towards India for collaborations across different sectors and when they do so, it is the Company Secretaries who should come to the forefront and assist in the realisation and materialisation of such collaborations. ”.

Shri G N Bajpai, Former Chairman, Securities and Exchange Board of India congratulated the ICSI for its relentless efforts towards promoting the cause of Good Corporate Governance practices while giving a peep into the regulatory side expectations from the corporates.

CS Makarand Lele , President, ICSI delivered the welcome address, and said that, ICSI being one of the first professional bodies in India to initiate discussion on “Corporate Governance” in the light of Cadbury Committee Report took upon itself the task of promoting Good Governance in Corporate India by taking a number of initiatives in this direction. “One of the important initiatives of the Institute to promote good corporate governance is the ICSI National Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance which was instituted in the year 2001 to promote good governance practices among the corporate and to recognize those Companies worthy of being exemplified. He further emphasised on the expanding horizons of the efforts of the Institute at a global level and the need to take up the task of promoting best governance practices with full fervour and zeal.

CS Ashok Kumar Dixit, Officiating Secretary, The ICSI, delivered the vote of thanks and informed that, “The Accomplishment Ceremony of the Golden Jubilee Year is a significant evidence of the untiring efforts of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India of its committed to promote good corporate governance”.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is a premier professional body set up under an Act of Parliament, i.e., Company Secretaries Act, 1980, for the regulation and development of the profession of Company Secretaries in India. It functions under the jurisdiction of Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. The Institute, being a pro-active body, focuses on best and top-quality education to students of Company Secretaries Course and best quality set standards for CS members. The institute has over 56,000 members and about 3 lakh students on its roll.

PIC CAPTION :

L to R: CS Makarand Lele, President, ICSI, Shri G.N. Bajpai, Former Chariman, SEBI, Shri Adi Godrej, Chairman, Godrej Group, Shri Mohan Kaul, President, Indian Professionals Forum, UK and CS Ashok Kumar Dixit, Officiating Secretary, ICSI