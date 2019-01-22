Mulberry Travel gets a Twitter Boost from Theo Paphitis

A Chester‐based luxury travel agent has received a business boost from former TV Dragon and retail entrepreneur Theo Paphitis.

Last week, staff at Mulberry Travel tweeted Theo about their agency during ‘Small Business Sunday’ and was one of six weekly winners to gain a retweet by Theo to his 500,000 Twitter followers.

The weekly initiative, set up by Theo in 2010, supports small businesses throughout the UK.

Business and retail entrepreneur and self-confessed shopkeeper, Theo, re‐tweeted Mulberry Travel’s message to his 500,000 followers and as a result, Mulberry Travel has enjoyed a rise in social media followers and an increase in business enquiries. They are also profiled on the #SBS website (www.theopaphitissbs.com) that is exclusive to all Small Business Sunday winners.

Lee Higgins, from Mulberry Travel, said, “We’re delighted to win and it’s great to have support from Theo. We’re very much looking forward to meeting him.”

Theo added: “We’re thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK. My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings. The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish Mulberry Travel every success.”

Anyone looking for a re‐tweet from Theo should tweet him about their business on Sunday between 5pm and 7.30pm and include the hashtag #SBS. Six lucky businesses are re‐tweeted every Monday at 8pm and then invited to enter their profile on the new website, attend the annual #SBS networking event and take advantage of the networking opportunities.

