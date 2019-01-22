Automotive Keyless Entry Access Systems Market, Trends & Analysis – Forecasts To 2025

Automotive Keyless Entry Access Systems Market Insights

The automotive keyless entry access systems market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Technically, it is an entirely automated system which contains an electronic locking and access feature. This feature helps in securing unwanted or unknown access to the vehicle electronically and also substitutes the mechanical key. The system works on a series of low frequency transmitting antennas both outside and inside the vehicle. The external antenna is generally attached on the door handles, which is triggered either by touching the handle or by pulling the handle. In the process low-frequency signals are transferred from the antennas to the key, thereby providing access to its owner.

The growing market of automotive keyless access system can be attributed to various factors one of them being, increased market demand for an automobile with automotive access system technology. It performs the function of a conventional mechanized car key without physical contact, within the radius of few miles. Nowadays, it is generally used in almost all automobiles for providing convenience to the driver and for high-security purpose. Positive sales position and fiscal backdrop around the globe increased the demand of the system. The market for the global automobile industry is expected to grow at a high rate, thereby boosting the market for automotive keyless access entry system. Growing high-income levels and discretionary income levels coupled with increased investment in the luxury cars are driving the market demand for automotive keyless entry access system.

Some restraints which are hindering the growth of the market are the high cost of the feature, which generally depends upon the feature, brand, and model of the vehicle. Different car brand charges a different price to enable the feature.

Automotive Keyless Entry Access Systems Market: By product

The automotive keyless entry access systems market can be segmented based on the product into a passive keyless entry system (PKES) and remote keyless entry system (RKES). The passive keyless entry system is expected to register high CAGR during the forecast period. The factors behind such growth could be luxury and convenience to the consumers around the globe. PKES are anticipated to provide cost-effective solutions to the suppliers and as well as to automakers with advancements in technologies in door latch systems. Another factor boosting the market of PKES can be owed to its feature of enhanced convenience to the driver as they support easy entry and exit of the car.

Both passive keyless entry system and remote keyless entry system works on the low frequency which is transmitted from the antenna to the device or in simple terms radio frequency identification principle.

Automotive Keyless Entry Access Systems Market: By Vehicle type

The automated keyless entry access system market can be segmented based on the vehicle type into light-duty vehicle keyless entry system, medium and heavy-duty vehicle keyless entry system, passenger car keyless entry system. There are various uses of automated keyless entry system in these vehicles such convenience to the drivers by supporting easy entry and exit from the vehicle reduces the threat associated with stealing of vehicle thereby providing car security, provides vehicle temperature information, helps in monitoring tire pressure, and others.

The passenger car keyless entry system is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period. The factors behind such growth could be the growing demand of luxury car due to growing high-income levels and discretionary income levels across the globe. The rise in disposable income, population growth, technological advancements, status and prestige highly influences the growing demand for luxury cars, which in turn increases the market growth for passenger car keyless entry system.

Automotive Keyless Entry Access Systems Market: By End User

Based on the end user segment the automotive keyless entry access systems market can be divided into Aftermarket, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs). Presently the automobile industry holds the largest market share in terms of volume and value. The reason behind such growth is the increased demand for automobiles across the globe. In the automobile industry, automotive keyless entry system is used in door handles to provide access to vehicle owner without coming into direct physical contact with the car.

Implementation of keyless entry system, telematics, high-end infotainment systems, and digital clusters are some of the reason behind this increased demand in of automotive keyless entry access systems amongst the end users.

Automotive Keyless Entry Access Systems Market: Regional Insights

Emerging and developing economies such as Asia, Latin America, and Europe are expected to witness a high penetration rate in the passenger as well as commercial vehicle market. The Asia Pacific is expected to deliver significant growth in revenue during the forecast period. Factors behind such growth are increasing demand for auto motives in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Currently, North America is one of the largest markets for the automotive keyless access control system, but it is expected that during the forecast past the market is going to witness stagnant growth in automotive demand as well as production. The remote keyless entry system is having a higher penetration rate in the North American market owing to increased demand for luxury car across the region.

Automotive Keyless Entry Access Systems Market: End-Use Landscape

The end-use landscape entails a list of current and prospective consumers prevailing across the regions. This section provides company addresses, contact details, products, and regional presence of companies who are purchasing or are likely to purchase automotive keyless access control system over the coming years. Some companies which are currently using the system and are likely to use in the future are Acura, Audi, BMW, Cadillac, Ashton Martin, and others.

Automotive Keyless Entry Access Systems Market: Vendor Landscape

The report contains a chapter dedicated to vendors operating in the market, covering raw material manufactures, equipment developers, manufacturers, and distributors. The report provides these insights on a regional level. This section of the report entails contact details, experience, products manufactured/supplied, and geographical presence of companies.

Automotive Keyless Entry Access Systems Market: Share & Competitor Analysis

Some of the key players operating in the automotive keyless access control system markets are TRW Automotive Holdings Corporation, Lear Corporation, Alps Automotive Inc., Calsonic Kansai Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Group, Delphi Automotive LLP, Atmel Corporation, Omron Automotive Electronics Company, Valeo S.A., Continental Automotive GmbH, Denso Corporation and Marquardt Switches Inc.

In April 2013 TRW Automotive Holdings Corporation announced its first launch of integrated remote keyless entry system and direct tire pressure monitoring system in a partnership with Japanese vehicle manufacturer.

In May 2015, the company ZF Friedrichshafen has announced its successful acquisition of TRW Automotive Holdings Corporation under which they have completed the transaction of USD 12,400 million. The company now operates under the name ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

