Unifyed Unveils Identity and Access Management (IAM) for Higher Education

Unifyed, the most modern student lifecycle management provider for higher education, unveiled its Identity and Access Management (IAM) capability in Unifyed Verify. This solution helps institutions provide proper data access to safeguard their confidential, user-specific information and prevent exposure of sensitive data to any unintended user. The result is that each user of the system can only access and manage the data he/she is authorized to view.

Identity and access management–related challenges are on the rise in every industry, including higher education. Unifyed Verify, powered by QuicklaunchSSO, helps IT teams set up rules and roles-based access, drastically reducing the risk of any data breach. It offers complete security, data privacy and governance, and adaptability for every size and type of institution.

“Colleges and universities have a responsibility to protect their constituents’ information. With the spike in cyberthreats across higher education, we believe IAM is a welcomed capability that supports institutions in safeguarding their user-sensitive data,” said Neeraj Kainth, Director, Unifyed Verify. “Additionally, IAM offers more than just advanced identity and access management, it supports each institution’s data governance structure as well.”

With Unifyed Verify IAM institutions have:

1. Comprehensive identity governance: The IAM framework in Unifyed Verify helps campuses deliver the right identity and access controls to any user as per institution policies, classifications, and governance.

2. Access management for student retention: The Unifyed Verify role and rule-based access framework simplifies the monitoring and tracking of students, identifies how they are learning and using the institution’s LMS and other learning portals, and can easily pull out detailed analytical reports based upon thresholds set by the institution.

3. Added data and account security: With rule and role-based access, policies and governance in place, students, faculty, staff and administration are assured of their data and account security. Institutions can perform detailed audits of accounts which are no longer in use and can automatically de-provision them from the system.

4. Self-service capability: Students and other users may create their own custom passwords while registering, which results in a secure and safe system that is user-friendly.

5. Cost effectiveness and greater efficiency: The Unifyed Verify IAM framework is delivered with integrations to all leading enterprise apps like learning management and student information systems as well as email providers for automatic provisioning and de-provisioning. The result? IT teams save critical staff-hours, resources and costs.

