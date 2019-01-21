Choose The Excellent Affordable Catering Services @ Noorjehancatering.com

Choosing the right catering services assures success in any event that you have undertaken. If you have huge plans for any special events such as wedding ceremonies, receptions, birthday parties or any other kind of social function, hire services of Noor Jehan Group to accomplish the daunting task with ease.

As the excellent caterers in Palakkad Noor Jehan Catering offers services to organize parties and functions. These services are of different types depending on the requisites of the customers. The most important part of catering services includes food. If choosing the best cuisine is very important to make your event a grand success, Malabari Cuisine is the forte of Noor Jehan Catering.

The spokesperson while elaborating their specialty Malabari Cuisine says, “One mouthful of our succulent biriyani coupled with our immaculately flavoured gravies will leave your guests singing our praises. Our takes on timeless dishes such as Karimeen Pollichathu, Appam and chicken stew, Naadan fish meals etc have been delighting customers for decades.”

Renowned as the best caterers in Kerala, Noor Jehan Group is helmed at the top by team of T K Abdul Rasheed, Managing Director and Rafeeque, Executive Director.

For the authentic Kerala catering menu Noor Jehan Group has always been synonymous with delectable dishes from a variety of cuisines. From authentic Malabari dishes such as biriyani to continental delicacies such as pasta and sizzlers, our team of chefs has always dished out perfection, with that unique Noor Jehan twist.

You can trust Noor Jehan Catering for affordable catering services since budget is very important part of any event organization. The menu will compliment your requirement so that your guests are satisfied. Noor Jehan Caterers have a number of options and varieties on their menu.

The team at Noor Jehan is committed to spreading the spirit of celebration and love! Choose Noor Jehan Catering Services, and take your event to the next level!

About Noor Jehan Group:

Noor Jehan Group, as the name denotes, has been a symbol of love and beauty for decades. It has become synonymous with the history and culture of Palakkad, despite having attained fame for its delectable Malabari cuisine. Since its inception in 1950, Noor Jehan Group has carved its own niche in the culinary industry, with three restaurants in Palakkad district, and a café in Cochin International Airport.