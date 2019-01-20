Vovance Announced to offer Mobile App Development for Appointment Booking

Vovance Inc is one of the best mobile app development companies. The company offers mobile app development services to all different industry verticals to satisfy their business needs. Recently, the spokesperson of the company has announced to offer the best mobile app development services to the companies or individual customers that are looking for appointment booking app development.

The spokesperson of the company shared that the company has expertise in developing iOS and Android app to build custom appointment scheduling application. This app can be developed to automate the appointment scheduling process for businesses and organizations. Below is the list of industry verticals that can get benefited with the appointment booking app development:

• Hospitals

• Recruitment agencies

• IT companies

• Laboratories

• Schools and colleges

• Insurance companies

• Law agencies

• And many more

“Almost all businesses work on appointment basis in the world. All professionals schedule a meeting or an interview in advance so the time and operations can be managed well. Thus, the appointment booking app can be used by almost all organizations and even individuals such as, business consultants, life coach, business developers, etc. The traditional ways of scheduling a meeting are tedious, time consuming and even error prone. Thus, we have brought the appointment booking solution. The appointment app can resolve the concerns and issues related to the appointment booking and make the whole task of scheduling an appointment fast, easy and seamless. We offer custom appointment booking app development so our customers can get a mobile application which fits in their business model and custom need. We offer both, native and cross platform mobile app development”, shared spokesperson of the company.

The company offers the appointment booking mobile application development with a wide range of features. The customer can choose the features they would like to have in their mobile app. Some of the features one may have are listed below:

• Dashboard

• Automated appointment scheduling

• Freeze hours for no appointment for breaks, predefined meetings, etc.

• Online calendar

• Integration with existing calendar app such as, Google calendar

• Push notification

• Email notification

• Appointment reminder

• Simultaneous appointment

• Multiple user support

• Reports

• And more

This mobile app development company has shared that they also offer integration of billing, CRM, payment gateways and other solutions within this mobile app based on the need of the customer. This is very useful for the companies that provide paid appointment. For example, hospitals can use the appointment booking app to give paid appointment for checkup.

The company offers top to bottom services for the mobile app development for appointment booking. The same app can also be used to send automated reminders to both parties.

About Vovance, Inc

It is an Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India based IT company which also has a branch in the USA. The company offers the best mobile app development services to its customers along with its other IT offerings. To know more about the company and its offered services, please visit https://www.vovance.com/