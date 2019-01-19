Swagtron Announces the Launch of SwagCycle EB-5 and EB-8 Electric Bikes in India

The global leader in self balancing scooters and UL certified hoverboards; Swagtron has just introduced their SwagCycle EB-5 and EB-8 Electric Bikes to the Indian market.

Ahmadabad, India January 19, 2019

Swagtron, a globally acclaimed name in electronic rideables, is all set to take the Indian market by storm with the launch of its electric bikes SwagCycle EB-5 and EB-8. This California based organization is currently the only company with an exquisite range of personal mobility products that satisfy the safety standards set for the self-balancing industry.

Tipped by many experts to be the future of urban mobility, electric powered vehicles are now steadily making their way into the mainstream. This growing worldwide market is currently worth $75.7 billion. There are numerous benefits of purchasing an electric vehicle compared to the traditional fuel powered ones. In addition to being cheaper and more environment friendly, many modern day commuters recommend EVs because they are fast, convenient, and fun.

SwagCycle EB-5 from Swagtron is the ultimate modern-day urban commuter that comes pre-assembled with a fast folding design for the ease of storage. Its powerful motor allows riding at speeds up to 25 km/h up to 25 km on full throttle on a single charge. However, based on transitions between power assist and pedalling, higher speeds may be achieved. Planning a trip and managing the power output is easy, thanks to its battery indicator. It is also possible to adjust the bicycle seat and handlebar height to ensure a comfortable ride.

Swagtron EB-8, on the other hand, is designed for thrill seekers looking to experience absorbing adventure without compromising on safety. This foldable all-terrain, fat-tire electric bike provides extraordinary off-road mobility and can travel up to 34.4 km on a single charge using throttle only.

Some of the most noteworthy features of Swagtron EB-8 include

• Engineered with a reinforced aluminium frame and full suspension system, capable of supporting riders up to 120 kg.

• Choose between the riding modes: throttle-only, pedal-to-go, and pedal only.

• Powerful 350W motor packs solid throttle power with enough torque to conquer steep slopes.

• Seven gears for conquering hilly terrain

• Shimano MF-TZ21 freehub so riders can coast smoothly without pedalling.

• Advanced “Autoguard” braking technology coupled with dual disc brakes for reliable stopping power.

An aggregator of Global brands in India, Waldat Private Limited is currently engaged in the promotion of the Swagtron brand throughout India. Explaining the vision behind bringing Swagtron to India, the Waldat’s Director & CEO Mr. Sanket Agrawal said, “With the zeal of experiencing new technology and bringing it to India, we aim at getting state-of-the-art technology to our doorsteps. Our satisfaction lies in the satisfaction of our customers and clients, and the assurance to work hard for getting the best product line of electric vehicles for our customers.”

To find out more about the state-of-the-art electronic rideables from Swagtron, please visit https://swagtron.in/

About Swagtron: Located in Los Angeles, California, Swagtron is currently the leader in personal mobility products. In 2016, Swagtron reincarnated all its futuristic range of products in the safest form, by becoming the only company in the world to pass the safety standards set for the self-balancing industry. Swagtron always aimed to stay ahead in technology and lead through the path of innovation.

