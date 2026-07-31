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Home Business Bomb Blast Threat: गुरुग्राम कोर्ट परिसर और लघु सचिवालय को बम से...

Bomb Blast Threat: गुरुग्राम कोर्ट परिसर और लघु सचिवालय को बम से उड़ाने की धमकी, टीमें मौके पर

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Fri, 31 Jul 2026 10:46 AM IST

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गुरुग्राम

Published by: Akash Dubey

Updated Fri, 31 Jul 2026 10:46 AM IST

Threat to blow up Gurugram court complex and Mini Secretariat with a bomb

Breaking News
– फोटो : Amar Ujala

कोर्ट परिसर और लघु सचिवालय को बम से उड़ाने की धमकी मिली है। यह धमकी ईमेल के माध्यम से दी गई। सूचना मिलते ही बम और डॉग स्क्वॉड की टीमें मौके पर रवाना हो गईं।

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