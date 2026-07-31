Bomb Blast Threat: गुरुग्राम कोर्ट परिसर और लघु सचिवालय को बम से उड़ाने की धमकी, टीमें मौके पर

Fri, 31 Jul 2026 10:46 AM IST

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गुरुग्राम Published by: Akash Dubey Updated Fri, 31 Jul 2026 10:46 AM IST

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– फोटो : Amar Ujala

कोर्ट परिसर और लघु सचिवालय को बम से उड़ाने की धमकी मिली है। यह धमकी ईमेल के माध्यम से दी गई। सूचना मिलते ही बम और डॉग स्क्वॉड की टीमें मौके पर रवाना हो गईं।

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