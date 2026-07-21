Andhra rolls out ₹20,884-cr irrigation works: CM

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said that the government is implementing irrigation projects worth Rs 20,884 crore across Rayalaseema to improve water security, create additional storage, modernise irrigation infrastructure and expand irrigation coverage across the drought-prone region.

The projects are expected to create an additional 52 TMC of water availability, stabilise irrigation over 4.37 lakh acres and extend irrigation benefits to nearly 9.80 lakh acres, he added.

“The government is implementing irrigation works worth Rs 20,884 crore across Rayalaseema as part of a broader strategy centred on completing irrigation projects, modernising existing infrastructure, strengthening reservoirs, improving water-use efficiency and building long-term water security for the region,” Naidu said in a release.

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The government is focusing on completing legally approved irrigation projects, modernising existing infrastructure, strengthening reservoirs, improving water-use efficiency and ensuring long-term water security for Rayalaseema, the release said.

The Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) project forms the centrepiece of the programme, with about Rs 3,880 crore invested over the past year and another Rs 3,145 crore earmarked for strengthening canals.

The HNSS project is intended to carry Krishna waters to tail-end areas, including the Kuppam and Madakasira branches, support irrigation across more than six lakh acres and provide drinking water to nearly 33 lakh people.

The government said works are also progressing under the Galeru-Nagari Sujala Sravanthi (GNSS) project to strengthen irrigation in Kadapa, Annamayya and Chittoor districts.

It said efforts were underway to improve water utilisation and distribution under the Telugu Ganga Project, particularly in tail-end areas, while continuing drinking water supply to Chennai.

The Polavaram and Pattiseema projects are the foundation of the state’s long-term water strategy, aimed at utilising surplus Godavari waters, strengthening drought mitigation and supporting future river-linking initiatives, said the press release.

The Vedavathi project is being taken up to improve irrigation in Alur, Adoni and Mantralayam constituencies, while the proposed Adavipalli Reservoir is expected to improve water supply through the Neva branch canal in Chittoor district, the release said.

Modernisation works are also underway at the Pothireddypadu Head Regulator to improve water conveyance efficiency and optimise Krishna water distribution across the region, the government said.

Restoration and strengthening works are being undertaken at the Gorakallu and Alaganur reservoirs, while repair works are progressing at the Tungabhadra Dam and the Srisailam plunge pool to improve operational efficiency.

The government said that the Veligonda Project would strengthen irrigation and water availability in parts of Kadapa district, while the Jeedipalli Balancing Reservoir would improve storage, regulation and water distribution under the Handri-Neeva network.

Alongside major projects, the government has launched a Rs 4,500-crore programme to modernise Andhra Pradesh’s 1,049 lift irrigation schemes through upgraded pumping systems, energy-efficient equipment, improved power supply and systematic maintenance.

Once completed, the upgraded lift irrigation network is expected to provide dependable irrigation to more than 8.2 lakh acres across Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Kadapa, Annamayya and Chittoor districts.

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The government said it was also restoring traditional water bodies to improve groundwater recharge, with 1,011 irrigation tanks taken up for restoration, of which 530 had already been filled.

The integrated irrigation strategy aims to strengthen long-term water security, improve irrigation reliability and reduce Rayalaseema’s dependence on uncertain rainfall, the press release added.