Shark Tank Featured Capsule hotel startup NapTapGo raises ₹8Cr in seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures

NapTapGo, a budget hospitality startup known for its capsule-style stays, has raised ₹8 crore in seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The capital will support NapTapGo’s expansion through a capital-efficient co-investment model with local partners, while the company continues to retain complete operational control over every property.

The Company already has a presence in Noida, Amritsar, and Katra, and its Katra property isn’t just another stay. It holds the distinction of being Asia’s highest-altitude pod hotel, bringing organized, affordable accommodation to a pilgrimage route that has long gone without it.

In Amritsar, NapTapGo operates what is currently the largest pod hotel in the city, setting a new standard for the segment in the region. The brand also picked up national attention after appearing on Shark Tank India Season 5. Separately, NapTapGo has signed an MoU with HPCL to explore pod hotels at highway transit points, a move that pushes the brand into mobility and transit-led hospitality, beyond its current city and pilgrimage-focused footprint.

Vinay Bansal, Founder & CEO, Inflection Point Ventures, says “Domestic travel in India is on the rise, and with it, the demand for stays that are clean, affordable and easily accessible is growing. Yet, a large gap still exists between expensive hotels and the inconsistent experience often associated with budget accommodation. NapTapGo is addressing this gap with a format that is particularly relevant for today’s transit and solo travellers, who may need a quality stay for a few hours, overnight or even at the last minute. What gives us confidence is that the model is not limited to one location or one type of traveller; the company has demonstrated its relevance across very different markets. With strong occupancy at its mature properties, repeat guests and a capital-efficient expansion model, NapTapGo has the right building blocks to scale a new category of affordable hospitality in India.”

NapTapGo is built on a simple premise: guests should not have to choose between hygiene and affordability. Guests are given the flexibility to check in at a time that suits their schedule, rather than being bound by fixed hotel hours. This flexibility extends to pricing as well, guests pay only for the duration of their stay, whether that means a few hours of rest or a full overnight stay, making the experience both practical and cost-effective for today’s travelers.

Commenting on the investment, Nitin Malhotra, Founder & CEO, NapTapGo, says, “Having IPV invest in NapTapGo again is a strong vote of confidence in both our execution and the value that NapTapGo adds to travelers. For an early-stage startup with a small team, having investors with whom you can discuss not only fundraising, but also key commercial decisions are invaluable. Vinay has been one of those trusted sounding boards, bringing an objective third perspective at critical moments.

The early success of our Katra property, which reached almost break-even within the first two months and welcomed returning guests who had previously stayed with us elsewhere. This reinforces our belief that travelers value consistent, clean and hygienic stays. With this investment, we are excited to accelerate our expansion and make NapTapGo the most trusted household name in affordable hospitality across India.”

The model has held up well across locations. NapTapGo currently runs three properties with 130+ pods, has hosted over 10,000 guests, and its more mature properties are already seeing occupancy levels of up to 80%. The next phase of growth will combine company-owned properties with co-invested franchise units, though operations will continue to be managed in-house, a deliberate choice to keep the guest experience consistent as the brand scales.

NapTapGo was founded by Nitin Malhotra (Founder & CEO) and Himanshu Shukla (Co-Founder & VP Operations). Nitin holds an MBA from Symbiosis and had earlier built and sold 247around, after stints at Texas Instruments and ST Microelectronics. Himanshu, trained at IHM Lucknow, brings hands-on hospitality experience from his time at Chaayos, Taj, and Jaypee Resorts. Their backgrounds, one in scaling businesses, the other in running hospitality operations, have shaped how NapTapGo approaches both growth and guest experience.

India’s hospitality sector, currently valued at USD 30 billion, sits within a global market worth over USD 1.3 trillion, and the opportunity within it is shifting. A growing share of this demand, nearly half, comes from short-stay travel: business trips, pilgrimage journeys, and a new generation of leisure travelers who are looking for stays that are clean, affordable, and flexible enough to fit their pace of travel.

Breaking this down further, leisure travel accounts for the largest share of demand at 46%, followed by business and corporate travel at 30%, pilgrimage travel at 19%, and other personal travel at 5%.

NapTapGo is built to serve exactly this kind of traveler, the ones moving frequently through business districts, transit hubs, and pilgrimage circuits, often needing a place to stay for a few hours or a few days. Its technology-enabled capsule hotels are designed around this flexibility, offering guests the ability to check in on their own schedule, while ensuring the stay remains both premium in quality and accessible in price.



