Aurrevia Secures First ₹100 Crore Investment for Its Dual-Strategy Category III AIF from Aarii Ventures – Kothari Family Office

Aurrevia, an investment platform focused on research-driven public market strategies, today announced the launch of its Category III Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), an actively managed public equities strategy powered by the firm’s dual strategy TechnoValue investing method. The fund pairs rigorous fundamental research with disciplined portfolio construction and active risk management across its Deep Value and Momentum strategies, built for sophisticated investors chasing long-term, risk-adjusted returns.

The launch is anchored by a USD 10 million commitment from the Kothari Family Office through Aarii Ventures, reflecting growing participation from family offices and long-term pools of capital in India’s rapidly evolving alternatives landscape.

The launch comes at a time when India’s alternative investment ecosystem is witnessing rapid growth. As of March 2026, cumulative commitments across Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) had crossed ₹16.9 lakh crore, with Category III AIFs accounting for more than ₹3.14 lakh crore in commitments, reflecting growing investor appetite for differentiated and actively managed investment strategies beyond traditional asset classes.

Aurrevia’s investment framework combines deep fundamental research with market trend identification, integrating value-oriented investing with momentum-based portfolio management to identify opportunities across market capitalisations and sectors. The strategy is built around disciplined portfolio construction, active risk management, and a clearly defined investment process aimed at balancing capital preservation with long-term wealth creation.

The fund incorporates a formal negative screening framework within its investment mandate, excluding businesses with exposure to sectors such as tobacco, liquor, gambling, meat, and leather. The approach reflects the firm’s broader emphasis on governance, transparency, and consistency in capital allocation decisions.

The fund has been co-founded by Sagar Nishar, Co-founder and Chief Investment Officer of Aurrevia, and Suyog Dhavan, Co-founder of Aurrevia and Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Strategic Alpha, bringing together experience across public markets, investment research, portfolio management, private capital, and strategic advisory.

Prior to co-founding Aurrevia, Sagar Nishar served as Chief Investment Officer at Aarii Ventures, the Kothari Family Office, where he oversaw investments across public and private markets and worked closely with founders, family offices, and institutional investors on investment evaluation, portfolio strategy, and capital allocation decisions across a portfolio of more than 70 companies. His work in the investment ecosystem has also been recognised through several industry honours, including being featured on the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2026 list for Finance & Venture Capital.

Prior to Aurrevia, Suyog founded StrategicAlpha and The Conviction Club. He is the architect of the TechnoValue Investing (FTVT) framework, integrating Fundamentals, Technicals, Valuation, and Event Triggers to identify high-conviction investment opportunities.

Commenting on the launch, Sagar Nishar, Co-founder and Chief Investment Officer, Aurrevia, said:

“Aurrevia was founded on a simple belief: the best investment opportunities are often identified before they become widely recognised by the market. Our investment approach combines deep fundamental research, disciplined portfolio construction, and a relentless focus on risk-adjusted returns. We are grateful for the confidence placed in us by our investors, particularly the Kothari Family Office, whose commitment at launch reflects a shared belief in our long-term vision. As we begin this journey, our focus remains unchanged: protecting capital, compounding wealth, and delivering sustainable outcomes for our investors.”

Suyog Dhavan, Co-founder, Aurrevia, added:

“The launch of Aurrevia brings together complementary strengths across investing, research, and strategic thinking. In an increasingly noisy market environment, we believe investment success comes from disciplined decision-making, strong governance, and the ability to act with conviction when opportunities emerge. Our objective is to build an institution that remains trusted by investors across market cycles while maintaining the highest standards of integrity and analytical excellence”

As India’s private wealth landscape matures and allocations towards alternative assets increase, Aurrevia aims to contribute to the next phase of institutionalisation within the country’s investment ecosystem through a transparent, process-driven, and research-oriented investment platform.