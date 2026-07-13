Maharashtra starts ₹150-crore electric boat manufacturing hub for Mumbai Water Metro

India’s electric mobility push is expanding from roads to waterways, with Maharashtra government signing an agreement with Zoya Marine Services Pvt Ltd on Friday to establish a ₹150-crore electric boat manufacturing facility in Sindhudurg for the ₹6,067-crore Mumbai Water Metro.

The first phase of the project is targeted to begin commercial passenger operations in December 2026, creating one of India’s first dedicated manufacturing ecosystems for urban electric ferries while supporting what could become the world’s largest urban water transport network.

The agreement, signed at Mantralaya in the presence of Maharashtra’s Minister for Fisheries and Ports, Nitesh Rane, will see the company develop a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility over nearly 22 acres at Talawane in Sawantwadi taluka. The plant will manufacture advanced electric-hybrid passenger boats designed specifically for Mumbai’s water metro corridors, reducing long-term dependence on imported vessels while creating skilled employment and strengthening the state’s maritime manufacturing capabilities.

The investment is backed by one of India’s most ambitious urban water transport projects. Approved by the Maharashtra government earlier this year, the Mumbai Water Metro will span up to 250 km in its initial phases, eventually expanding to a network of about 340 km of waterways connecting Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Vasai and Panvel.

The project is expected to comprise around 21 routes, up to 49 terminals and a fleet of more than 200 electric-hybrid ferries, making it one of the world’s largest urban water transport systems.

Tourism development

“Our government is strategically steering the development of the Konkan region with a strong focus on ecological responsibility. Alongside sustainable maritime initiatives, we are promoting high-impact, eco-friendly tourism projects to create employment, strengthen the regional economy and build long-term, green growth,” Rane said.

Rather than building the system from scratch, Maharashtra is leveraging the operating model pioneered by the Kochi Water Metro. Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL), which developed India’s first integrated urban water metro, prepared the project’s feasibility study and Detailed Project Report after winning a competitive bid from the Maharashtra Maritime Board. KMRL is also expected to support implementation to replicate metro-style operational standards, including integrated ticketing and passenger management systems.

While domestic manufacturing capacity is being created, the State is simultaneously introducing advanced international technologies. Earlier this year, Maharashtra imported Sweden’s Candela P-12 electric hydrofoil ferry for evaluation. The vessel uses computer-controlled hydrofoils to lift its hull above the water, reducing drag and lowering energy consumption by as much as 80 per cent while cruising at speeds of 40-46 kmph. The State is also evaluating larger electric vessels from European shipbuilders for high-capacity routes.

Officials are additionally exploring programmes that would help traditional boat operators convert existing diesel-powered boats into electric propulsion systems, extending the transition to cleaner marine mobility beyond the water metro fleet.

E-mobility drive

For India’s electric mobility industry, the project represents the emergence of a new manufacturing segment. Beyond producing ferries, it is expected to create demand for marine battery systems, electric propulsion technologies, charging infrastructure, lightweight aluminium hulls, power electronics and digital navigation systems.

As more cities evaluate water metro projects under the Centre’s draft National Water Metro Policy, the Sindhudurg facility could evolve into a manufacturing base serving a broader domestic market for electric boats, positioning Maharashtra at the centre of India’s emerging green marine mobility ecosystem.

Published on July 12, 2026