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Home Business Telangana cabinet clears first phase of Musi river rejuvenation project at ₹7,345...

Telangana cabinet clears first phase of Musi river rejuvenation project at ₹7,345 crore

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File Photo: A stretch of Musi River near Bapu Ghat in Hyderabad

File Photo: A stretch of Musi River near Bapu Ghat in Hyderabad
| Photo Credit:
NAGARA GOPAL

The Telangana Cabinet on Thursday approved the first phase of the Musi River Rejuvenation Project, which aims to transform a 55-km stretch into an iconic riverfront similar to London’s Thames, with an outlay of ₹7,345 crore.

The State Cabinet, which met here chaired by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, had also decided to approach the Supreme Court to clear the legal objections to the project, the brainchild of the Chief Minister.

Proposals to recruit 6,278 posts for the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences and Warangal Super Speciality Hospital, extension of the morning snacks and mid-day meals to 1.50 lakh teachers and junior lecturers in the government schools and colleges in the State, among others, were also cleared by the Cabinet.

Published on July 2, 2026

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