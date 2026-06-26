Sukhu launches devp projects worth ₹90 crore in Kasauli constituency

Himachal Pradesh chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 12 development projects worth ₹90.66 crore in the Kasauli assembly constituency of Solan district. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu being welcomed in Kasauli on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The CM inaugurated ₹12.92 crore 45-metres-span double-lane arch bridge over Gamber khad on Shalaghat-Arki-Kunihar-Barotiwala road, ₹3.42 crore BDO office building Dharampur and ₹51 lakh Science Block at PM Shri Government Senior Secondary School Pratha.

He also announced ₹20 crore for the construction of the Johadji–Malla road.

He also announced the provision of a monthly pension of ₹1,500 under the Indira Gandhi Sukh Samman Nidhi for eligible women from five gram panchayats, affiliation of Pratha school with CBSE, opening of a branch of Jogindra Cooperative Bank and a survey for the construction of a dam at Chati Dhank.

Speaking about the Kishau Dam project, the CM said that he strongly represented the interests of Himachal during a meeting with the Union home minister.

He also laid foundation stones of Kaushalya Dam near Datyar to be constructed at a cost of ₹20.83 crore, ₹16.24 crore improvement and strengthening of Kimmughat to Chaki ka Mod road, ₹6.33 crore Jangeshu to Auda via Bhanet road, ₹7.03 crore upgradation of Groni to Sari road via Bohron, ₹3.77 crore mettling and tarring of Shaheed Sudesh Marg from Subathu to village Chapla GP Shadyana road, ₹3.48 crore link road to Rehala to Mathan via Shard, ₹8.06 crore improvement and strengthening of Deothi Barah Koon road, ₹5 crore upgradation of Dharampur Kasauli road and ₹3.08 crore Nagali to Chewa road under PMGSY IV.