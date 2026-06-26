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Home Marketing EMIL’s ‘Back to School’ Campaign Offers Laptop Deals, 75 Scholarships Worth ₹9,999...

EMIL’s ‘Back to School’ Campaign Offers Laptop Deals, 75 Scholarships Worth ₹9,999 each, Assured Gifts and Cashback Benefits

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Electronics Mart India Limited (EMIL), one of India’s leading consumer electronics and appliances retailers, has announced its ‘Back to School’ campaign across Bajaj Electronics and Electronics Mart stores. Running until August 17, 2026, the campaign aims to make the new academic season more rewarding for students, parents and young professionals through attractive laptop offers, scholarship opportunities, assured gifts and convenient financing options.

Customers can choose from one of the widest selections of laptops from leading brands including Dell, ASUS, HP, Lenovo, Samsung and Apple MacBook, available with attractive pricing, cashback offers, exchange benefits and easy EMI options. Whether upgrading for school, college or work, the campaign brings together value and convenience under one roof.

Adding to the excitement, customers purchasing a laptop during the campaign will stand a chance to win a scholarship worth ₹9,999, with 75 scholarships to be awarded. Of these, 50 scholarships are reserved for customers shopping at Bajaj Electronics stores across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, while 25 scholarships will be awarded to customers purchasing from Electronics Mart stores in the NCR region. Every laptop purchase will also include 3 assured gifts, making every upgrade even more rewarding.

Commenting on the initiative, Karan Bajaj, Chief Executive Officer, Electronics Mart India Limited, said, “The back-to-school season is one of the most important purchase periods for students, parents and young professionals preparing for a new academic year. With this campaign, we wanted to go beyond just attractive pricing and create a more rewarding shopping experience through scholarships, assured gifts, cashback offers and flexible financing options. At EMIL, our focus remains on making quality technology more accessible and helping customers upgrade with greater value, convenience and confidence across our stores.’’

The ‘Back to School’ campaign is available across all Bajaj Electronics and Electronics Mart stores until August 17, 2026. Customers are encouraged to visit their nearest store to explore the wide range of laptops, exclusive offers, and financing options designed to help them gear up for the new academic year.

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