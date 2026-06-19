Laid off one day, salary doubled the next: This employee’s ₹70K to ₹1.58 lakh jump feels ‘unreal’—internet reacts

“I have been working for a company for 4.5 years that pays me INR 70k.” For years, this was reality, steady, predictable, and unquestioned. Then, without warning, everything changed. “Recently I got laid off from restructuring. While I was still in a state of shock and had a spat with HR over the severance payout.”

It was the kind of moment that shakes your confidence. Stability disappears overnight, replaced by uncertainty, frustration, and disbelief.

Salary hike left me shocked

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An Unexpected Turn of Events

But sometimes, life doesn’t wait for you to recover before it moves forward. “That very day I got a job offer where the company is based out of India. My new job will be WFH, and I will work for the client now.”

What followed felt almost surreal, a complete shift from loss to opportunity within hours.

“Where I would help them to get used to the product, troubleshoot etc.”

The Salary Leap That Didn’t Feel Real

“I wanted to say I got a salary raise, now I will get a salary around INR 1.58 lakhs per month. They will be paying in US dollars.”

More than double the previous salary. A jump that many aspire to, but few expect overnight.

Yet, instead of pure excitement, the feeling was something else entirely.

“This feels unreal to an extent where I feel guilty to even think I will get that sort of money.”

It’s a strange emotional space, where good news doesn’t immediately translate into happiness. Instead, it brings doubt.

“I cannot believe it’s luck if it’s the timing.”

The Hidden Impact of Being Undervalued

The most powerful reflection comes from within: “Does getting undervalued makes you really believe that you are not worth anything good?”

So when something better comes along, it doesn’t immediately feel deserved. “It still feels like a dream.”

Social media reactions

“Keep moving every 2 to 2.5 years. Loyalty is overrated!” said one user, while another added: “Same with me i was getting 50k and left the job. Now I’m getting 1.1 lakh.”

Disclaimer: This article is based on a user-generated post on Reddit. ET.com has not independently verified the claims made in the post and does not vouch for their accuracy. The views expressed are those of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of ET.com. Reader discretion is advised.